American military forces arrived on scene at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, on Tuesday to stop a terrorist attack against the embassy that was being carried out by thousands of attackers.

President Donald Trump announced that Iran would be held “fully responsible” for any lives lost or damage to the facility and that they would pay “a very big price.”

“The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site,” Trump tweeted. “Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

….Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Dan Scavino Jr, Assistant to President Trump, tweeted out a video of the Marines loading up their weapons and deploying to the embassy.

U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAFTF-CR-CC) 19.2, prepare to deploy from Kuwait in support of a crisis response mission, Dec. 31, 2019. Video via @USMC🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MgW4fLl6Rf — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) December 31, 2019

Myles B. Caggins III, official military Spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), tweeted out a video of AH-64 Apache helicopters arriving at the embassy to provide backup support.

VIDEO: AH-64 Apaches protect @USEmbBaghdad. 🚁“We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens…and to ensure our right of self-defense. We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy.”~@EsperDoD 🇺🇸🇮🇶 pic.twitter.com/amABHBAOcL — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) December 31, 2019

The terrorist attack on the U.S. Embassy started early on Tuesday morning when thousands of supporters of the Kataeb Hezbollah terrorist organization attacked the facility in response to U.S. forces killing dozens of terrorists from the organization just a few days ago.

The terrorist supporters shouted “Down, down USA!” and “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” as they attacked the facility.

Democrats and far-left media pundits politicized the terrorist attack to attack Trump and suggest that the attack was Trump’s Benghazi, however, critics quickly fired back at the claims.

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy (CT) tweeted: “The attack on our embassy in Baghdad is horrifying but predictable. Trump has rendered America impotent in the Middle East. No one fears us, no one listens to us. America has been reduced to huddling in safe rooms, hoping the bad guys will go away. What a disgrace.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) responded: “Because ISIS & others feared the US under Pres Obama right? The victims in Benghazi btw never safely made it out of a safe room & the bad guys did get away. The amt of Dems spending New Years Eve rooting & working against America just bc of hate for POTUS is the disgrace!”

Because ISIS & others feared the US under Pres Obama right? The victims in Benghazi btw never safely made it out of a safe room & the bad guys did get away. The amt of Dems spending New Years Eve rooting & working against America just bc of hate for POTUS is the disgrace! https://t.co/3RvncBwM5P — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) December 31, 2019

Radio host Dale Jackson noted: “Reading these comments about the situation in #Iraq and it is clear that the media and their Democrats wanted a straight up Benghazi disaster. Odd, considering they claimed what happened at Benghazi was no big deal. This is who they are, they are telling you, believe them.”

Reading these comments about the situation in #Iraq and it is clear that the media and their Democrats wanted a straight up Benghazi disaster. Odd, considering they claimed what happened at Benghazi was no big deal. This is who they are, they are telling you, believe them. https://t.co/oS4O1ZhWJS — Dale Jackson (@TheDaleJackson) December 31, 2019

Jason Howerton, who works for The Blaze, mocked the notion that the terrorist attack at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was the same thing at the Benghazi attack by noting the differences between the two attacks: “Benghazi: -13-hour attack -No military response -4 Americans dead. Iraq: -Militiamen (or “mourners according to NYT) storm US embassy -immediate military response -Air support -Marines dispatched to reinforce -No deaths so far, thank God. Yeah, those sound exactly the same.”

