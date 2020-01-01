This will be a big year for the nation, with an election in November and the start of a new decade. Here are a couple of my thoughts on what 2020 has in store:

The impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate will not have witnesses — but after evidence is presented, the Senate immediately will vote to acquit President TrumpDonald John TrumpGiuliani says he would be willing to testify in impeachment trial Trump expected to announce limited vaping ban this week Linda Ronstadt: Trump is ‘like Hitler, and the Mexicans are the new Jews’ MORE.

For reasons no one can really figure out, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSenate Republican predicts impeachment trial ends by State of the Union Trump threatens Iran over embassy incident, which he calls the ‘Anti-Benghazi’ Trump urges Iraqi PM to protect US personnel after protesters storm embassy MORE (D-Calif.) has decided to stick it to the Senate by delaying the second phase of the impeachment process that she previously deemed so vitally necessary to “protect our Democracy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of how much congressional Democrats and media figures want to grasp at straws, to prevent the Senate trial from being a complete embarrassment to their impeachment crusade, Republican leadership is going to follow Constitutional guidance, which gives the Senate the “sole Power to try all Impeachments.” And with this sole power, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGiuliani says he would be willing to testify in impeachment trial Senate Republican predicts impeachment trial ends by State of the Union Poll: 61 percent of independents think U.S. is on wrong track MORE (R-Ky.) is likely to focus on one thing: decorum.

If House Democrats thought their evidence was sufficient for an “indictment” in the House, there’s no reason for them to demand more testimony in the Senate. The trial will be swift and fair, and will not be allowed to devolve into a partisan circus like the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughLeft presses 2020 Democrats to retake the courts from Trump GOP predicts bipartisan acquittal at Trump impeachment trial Trump expresses support for Susan Collins in competitive Senate race MORE.

With possibly even a bipartisan acquittal of the president, the only hope left for the Democrats to remove the president will be at the ballot box. And heading into the 2020 election …

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders vows to create tougher nationwide drinking water standards as president Sanders: Speed of Medicare for All plan is a ‘major difference’ with Warren Warren vows to ‘attack corruption in Washington’ in New Year’s Eve address MORE (I-Vt.) will be the Democratic nominee, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSheila Jackson Lee tops colleagues in House floor speaking days over past decade There is no free lunch — even in health care Hoyer challenger: Criminal justice system works against minorities MORE (D-N.Y.) will become the de-facto leader of the Democratic Party.

Thanks to the House’s “impeachment,” you no longer can say the word “Ukraine” without mentioning “Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani says he would be willing to testify in impeachment trial Sanders: Speed of Medicare for All plan is a ‘major difference’ with Warren Saager Enjeti rips Biden, says coal miner remarks harken back to Clinton mistakes of 2016 MORE.” The so-called “moderate” who was supposed to save the Democratic Party from itself will slowly but surely fail to meet that mandate. And with the base moving ever further to the left and realizing that Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenYang raises .5 million in final week of December Sanders: Speed of Medicare for All plan is a ‘major difference’ with Warren Warren vows to ‘attack corruption in Washington’ in New Year’s Eve address MORE (D-Mass.) can’t be trusted as a true progressive, given her past, the “Revolution” is back.

With Sanders at the top of the ticket, the Democratic National Committee will realize that the soul of the party now belongs to democratic socialists. And who better to lead this new Democratic Party than the top Sanders affiliate in the House, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez? With such an inspiring coalition …

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats will lose control of the House of Representatives and Pelosi will become the first speaker to become former speaker twice, ending her political career.

Speaker Pelosi spent the months leading up to the 2018 election telling her caucus to tamp down the impeachment rhetoric and convince the American people that the Democratic Party was one of policy, not politics.

After a complete failure to work with the Trump administration to advance legislation in health care, drug pricing and other Democratic mainstays, this message will not work again. Over and over again, Democrats proved themselves to be the party of “Resist,” choosing to launch fruitless investigations to harass a president they don’t like, instead of taking the lead to address real issues facing the country’s citizens.

The American people are smart but, more importantly, they want Washington to work for them — and, for that reason …

Republicans will hold the Senate, despite losing at least one incumbent.

After the media predicted doom for Senate Republicans in 2016 and 2018, I think you’re able to guess the narrative for 2020. However, this time they are right in one small aspect: It is going to be a tough, possibly losing, battle for some incumbents.

Colorado, Arizona, Maine — these are going to be very competitive races for the GOP candidates fighting to keep their seats. But some Democrat incumbents, such as Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersDebbie Dingell responds to Trump: ‘You brought me down in a way you can never imagine’ Senate Democrats press GOP chairmen over Ukraine allegations New federal funds for election security garner mixed reactions on Capitol Hill MORE of Michigan and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenLewandowski decides against Senate bid Biden would consider Republican for VP ‘but I can’t think of one right now’ Russia gas pipeline hit with sanctions after Trump signs defense bill MORE of New Hampshire, will face big challenges of their own.

And with Sen. Doug Jones facing extremely unlikely prospects for reelection in deep-red Alabama, Democrats and the media are going to have to get accustomed to saying “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell” for another two years. Which still probably won’t prepare them for the fact that …

Donald J. Trump will win by an even larger electoral margin in 2020 than he won by in 2016.

In 2016, candidate Trump ran on promises. In 2020, President Trump is running on results. Thanks to the actions of the Trump administration, the U.S. is again the world leader in energy production, other countries are paying their fair share in international agreements, and American farmers, workers, ranchers and manufacturers no longer are taken advantage of by other countries using a rigged system of international trade.

Just as candidate Trump’s promise to fight for the American worker put in play some Midwestern states that Republicans hadn’t won in decades, President Trump’s four years of successes will push certain states, such as Minnesota and New Hampshire, back within Republican reach. And just to push on-the-fence voters ever more into the Republican-red column …

The economy will continue to boom and President Trump will get a trade deal done with China.

With more than 7 million new jobs added since Election Day, historic low unemployment levels for women, black Americans and Hispanic Americans, and real wage growth outpacing inflation for the first time in decades, America’s economy is the strongest it has been in more than 50 years.

With pro-growth policies slashing unnecessary regulations and unleashing American businesses’ potential, 2020 will continue to see record highs in the market and record lows in unemployment.

But possibly even more important for America and for the world, President Trump will kick off 2020 by signing a comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China in mid-January. This is no small accomplishment: Since China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, no nation has had the will to step up and confront the country over its unfair trade practices — until now. And with the president heading to Beijing to start negotiations on a Phase Two Deal, you can bet on him to shock the critics, as he always does, and win for the American people.

Corey R. Lewandowski is President Trump’s former campaign manager and senior adviser to both the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign and Great America Committee, Vice President Mike Pence‘s political action committee. He is co-author with David Bossie of the books “Trump’s Enemies” and “Let Trump Be Trump: The Inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency.” Follow him on Twitter @CLewandowski.