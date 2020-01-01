(JERUSALEM POST) — Some 7,000 years ago, a village on the Carmel Coast built a wall to protect itself from the rising sea level caused by melting glaciers, joint research by Israeli and Australian scholars has uncovered.

Researchers from the University of Haifa, Flinders University in Australia, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Israel Antiquities Authority discovered the remains of the most ancient defense structure against the rising of the seas so far known in human history.

However, the endeavor of the inhabitants of Tel Hreiz eventually failed and the village was submerged, as explained in a study published on Wednesday in PLOS ONE, a scientific journal that describes itself as multidisciplinary “inclusive journal community working together to advance science for the benefit of society.”

