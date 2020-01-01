http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/lhLrJ34BYNQ/a-baghdad-embassy-postscript.php

I noted here that news accounts of the siege of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad conventionally refer to the Iranian or pro-Iranian force that attacked the embassy as “protesters.” This conferred a sort of legitimacy on the attack, and was wrong. But the New York Times went farther over the edge, referring to the militiamen as “mourners.”

Mourners!

Caption by Daily Mail: Militia fighters in military garb pictured setting fire to the US embassy wall and throwing rockets over the fencing

Hey, who doesn’t bring rockets to a funeral? You have to wonder: do the idiots at the New York Times seriously believe that they are fooling anyone?

