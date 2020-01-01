President Donald Trump’s “don’t tread on me” response to the militia insurgency at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, was justifiably forceful, sending a message to the world, according to former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik Newsmax TV.

“I think it sends a message to the insurgents, but it also sends a message to the host government,” Kerik, who helped Iraq set up their own police force as the former deputy minister of the Iraqi interior, told Wednesday’s “Newsmax Now.”

“Technically, keep in mind, Iraq is responsible for the security of the embassy. They’re supposed to be protecting our embassy.”

Trump had tweeted Tuesday his administration is going to hold Iran “responsible” and it will pay a “very big price”:

“Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

The saber-rattling is justified to keep our diplomats safe not only in Iraq but around the world, Kerik added to host John Bachman.

“The host nations in different countries, they’re supposed to protect our embassies,” he said. “And in this case they really failed to do so.

“And it sends a message, not only to the insurgents, that we’re not going to tolerate attacks on our embassy, but it sends a message to the host governments: ‘You need to take care of our people as well as we would take care of yours in our own country.'”

