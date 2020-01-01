Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign this week announced it successfully reached five million individual campaign contributions, celebrating the feat as “more contributions than any campaign has received at this point in a presidential election in the history of our country.”

Sanders’ campaign announced it reached its goal of five million individual campaign contributions before the end of Tuesday’s Federal Election Commission (FEC) deadline.

“Against Trump, I believe we will have 50 million individual contributions, at least,” Sanders wrote, adding:

And at $27 a piece, that would be more than $1 billion, it’s absolutely obscene and outrageous that an election would cost that much money, but our campaign has proven we will be able to raise more than enough money to win.

“Great team effort. Staff plus volunteers. Now let’s deliver those votes and win this thing!” Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir tweeted on Wednesday:

Great team effort. Staff plus volunteers. Now let’s deliver those votes and win this thing! https://t.co/kHHbODSOK1 — Faiz (@fshakir) January 1, 2020

How you beat Trump 👇 https://t.co/Z7px3PgRhS — Faiz (@fshakir) January 1, 2020

“#HELLOSomebody! Team @BernieSanders we did that!” Nina Turner, national co-chair of the Sanders campaign, wrote:

While the campaign has yet to release its official fourth-quarter fundraising totals, New York Times national political reporter Shane Goldmacher estimated that the campaign raised over $28 million in the fourth quarter. If true, the number would surpass the campaign’s third-quarter report of $25.3 million.

New: Bernie Sanders hit 5 million contributions in 2019 — and 135k+ in the last two days of Q4. If his donation average stayed at $18, he raised ~$28.5 million in Q4. This is an *estimate*. Pennies matter as it’s multiplied…by 5 million. pic.twitter.com/Zis3p4El1S — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) January 1, 2020

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) released his fourth-quarter fundraising totals on Wednesday, reporting $24.7 million. The total is comprised of two million contributions “from over 733,000 individual donors in 2019,” as Breitbart News reported.