Stacey Abrams lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race by over 55,000 votes and refused to concede.

In December, a federal judge allowed Georgia to purge 309,000 names from its voter rolls but he also scheduled a second hearing to hear additional arguments.

The judge ruled against Fair Fight Action, the group linked to Stacey Abrams who argued against the voter roll purge — Abrams took another loss.

But according to MSNBC contributor Dr. Jason Johnson, Stacey Abrams ‘won 2019 in politics and has a bright future ahead.’

Who won 2019 in politics? According to @DrJasonJohnson, Stacey Abrams won the year and has a bright future ahead.https://t.co/KQ4mSGQe49 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 1, 2020

Stacey Abrams was defeated in November of 2018 by Republican Governor Brian Kemp, however she refused to concede because she is a sore loser.

Abrams whined and claimed she lost because of voter suppression even though she lost by over 55,000 votes.

The Georgia Democrat regularly appears on fake news cable shows repeating over and over again that she lost to Brian Kemp, a racist Republican who actively suppressed black voters in the midterms.

Abrams also owed more than $50,000 to the IRS and about $170,000 in credit card and student loan debt — Abrams claimed she worked out a payment plan with the IRS.

A tax delinquent in massive debt who refused to concede after losing a gubernatorial race is what MSNBC considers a ‘winner.’

