(CNBC) — Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million in the final quarter of 2019, according to an email his campaign sent out Wednesday morning.

Since entering the race in April, he’s raised $76 million, the email said, with 733,000 individual donors making up that sum. Buttigieg received his largest donor share in the fourth quarter alone, with 326,000 people contributing to the campaign.

In the third quarter, Buttigieg’s campaign brought in $19.1 million, and in the second quarter, a hefty $24.8 million.

