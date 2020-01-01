Chief Washington Correspondent CBS News Host Major Garrett said during the most recent broadcast of CBS News’ “Face The Nation” that President Donald Trump’s efforts, and subsequent successes, to improve the lives of minority communities in the United States was the most underreported news story of 2020.

Garrett’s remarks came during a segment where host Margaret Brennan told the panel she wanted to hear their most “undercovered story and your beat and story you wish you could have covered.”

“So sometimes undercovered stories are complicated,” Garrett began, noting that Trump’s rhetoric sometimes does not match his actions. “And this one, I think, falls resolutely in that category.”

“And yet it can be fairly said that this administration, because of President Trump’s quiet prodding, has done quite a bit for funding of historically black colleges and universities,” Garrett said. “The First Step Act, which was a massive first step toward criminal justice reform. Just a couple of weeks ago, in this newly signed defense bill, there is a law that says if you are seeking work for the federal government or any contractor, you don’t have to be asked and you cannot be asked about your criminal history until right toward the end. That’s a significant change long sought by criminal justice advocates, plus opportunity zones in the tax bill directed at communities of color.”

Garrett noted that Trump’s achievements for minority communities have been so historic that it is a record that “almost any president after three years would want to claim, particularly President Obama.”

“That is a legacy on the agenda side, that almost any president after three years would want to claim, particularly President Obama,” Garrett said. “Many of those things were sought. But you know what? Republicans would not go for it. Quietly, persistently, President Trump has pushed Republicans in this direction. And I think that’s an under-covered story and part of something that neither he nor Republicans really talk about it, but it doesn’t make it any less real.”

WATCH:

CBS News’ Major Garrett: President @realDonaldTrump has a policy legacy of helping minority communities that “any president…would want to claim”https://t.co/5dzmoEPns9 pic.twitter.com/krmJZYbE3J — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 29, 2019