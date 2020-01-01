The rash of lung injuries associated with vaping products has occurred in every corner of the country, according to newly released data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the latest information on its website hours before the start of 2020, saying that all 50 states and the District of Columbia, along with Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, have seen hospitalizations or deaths related to the ailment.

Overall, 2,561 people have been hospitalized with symptoms; 55 of them have died. The deaths occurred in 27 states and the District of Columbia.

Health officials have worked for months to determine what is causing the lung injuries. Vitamin E acetate has been identified as a “strong culprit.”

President Donald Trump will reportedly announce a ban on most flavored vaping products this week, with an exemption for menthol- and tobacco-flavored products. He also raised the federal minimum age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.