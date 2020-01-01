Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang stand out as the most authentic Democratic presidential candidates, a key attribute ahead of the 2020 election, says Adam Carolla, the comedian who in 2008 predicted President Donald Trump would win the White House.

“At this point, I think we’re looking for authenticity now,” Carolla told Hill.TV during an interview Wednesday.

“It would be more Tulsi Gabbard-type who has authenticity with a certain dignity and a more middle of the road approach to politics,” he added. “I think it will be someone a little closer to the center.”

Carolla on his radio show in 2008 predicted Trump’s rise, though he did not offer a reason.

“You understand Donald Trump is gonna be president,” he said at the time. “He’ll be president one day. It’ll be in our lifetime.”

He suggested Wednesday voters have lost faith in seasoned politicians.

Former Vice President Joe Biden remains at the top of the Democratic field, followed by Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Gabbard has the support of 2% of Democratic primary voters and Yang stands at 3%.