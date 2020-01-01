New York City Mayor Bill de BlasioBill de BlasioWind turbine knocks over billboard, crushes car Federal hate crime charges filed against NY Hanukkah stabbing suspect Guardian Angels says it will patrol Jewish neighborhoods in NYC following attacks MORE on Wednesday called out Domino’s after the pizza chain reportedly hiked prices and sold $30 pizzas to hungry visitors waiting for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.

“Jacking up your prices on people trying to celebrate the holidays? Classy, @dominos,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter. “To the thousands who came to Times Square last night to ring in 2020, I’m sorry this corporate chain exploited you — stick it to them by patronizing one of our fantastic LOCAL pizzerias.”

De Blasio shared a photo of a headline from the New York Post, which reported that the Midtown Domino’s location was hawking prices and charging $30 for pizzas, nearly double the $14.49 regular cost for a large cheese pie.

Ratan Banik, a delivery man with the chain, told the outlet that he was running between the restaurant and Times Square to hand out the pizzas to tourists who were waiting for the ball drop.

“He is our Santa,” spectator Amit Zanwar told the New York Post of the Domino’s employee, adding that he forgot to bring food. “He came a little late [for Christmas], but we were happy.”

