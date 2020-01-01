Conservative actor and filmmaker Dean Cain told Newsmax TV Wednesday that he’s an independent not necessarily tied to either of the major political parties but noted that left-leaning ideologies such as socialism and communism are “terrifying.”

During an appearance on “American Agenda,” Cain — whose resume includes playing Superman in the 87-episode “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” series — talked about being a conservative in liberal Hollywood.

“I’m an independent, I’m not a Democrat or Republican,” he said. “I know my views line up a lot closer to the Republican Party, especially now. … But I’ve always had these values and these ideas in my head and I have always spoken about them. It’s never something new for me.”

In regards to there being a “blacklist” of actors who struggle to find work because they are conservative, Cain said that plays a role in Hollywood life.

“I don’t know that there is an actual list, but I don’t think it’s looked upon too favorably at all,” he said. “I’m sure it’s affected a number of people’s work, and probably my own. I’ve been raising a son for the last 20 years so I’ve been turning down things forever. Now he’s in college, so look out. Here I come.”

Cain also discussed the field of Democrats vying for their party’s presidential nomination in the November election.

“The idea that socialism and communism is even discussed or even thought of as anything positive is the most terrifying thing in the world to me,” Cain said, but added that he won’t “vilify” the other side of the political fence.

“I’m not gonna walk onstage at the Tony’s and say, ‘F whoever’ like [Robert] De Niro did and get a standing ovation,” he said. “And I have no problem being straightforward and honest about my views.”

Important: Find Newsmax TV in 70 million U.S. cable homes on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Optimum Ch. 102; U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Wow! or More Systems Here.