Public employees forced to pay dues to government unions won’t get their money back despite a Supreme Court decision striking down such fee requirements as unconstitutional, a three-judge panel of 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.

The 2018 Supreme Court ruling in Janus v. AFSCME resulted in the loss of 76,000 members of the American Federation of Teachers.

However, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the The Daily Caller reported, ruled in the case involving employees in Washington state that the government unions were operating under what they believed to be the correct law when they took money from unwilling contributors for political activities.

The Supreme Court in 2018 found that such mandatory financial participation violated the First Amendment, and it overturned a 1977 precedent that expressly authorized such collections.

The 9th Circuit said that because the union assessed fees in compliance with the 1977 case and a parallel Washington law, it was acting in good faith and is not required to pay reimbursements.

The three judges, all appointed by Democrats, said: “The union bears no fault for acting in reliance on state law and Supreme Court precedent. It collected and spent fees under the assumption — sanctioned by the nation’s highest court — that its conduct was constitutional.”

The 9th Circuit’s Jacqueline Nguyen also claimed that the union provided a service to employees who didn’t want to pay union dues.

The judges admitted the employees “suffered a constitutional wrong” but also said there is “no viable means of compensation.”

Three Washington state government workers are plaintiffs. They had to pay agency fees to the Washington Federation of State Employees before the Janus decision, even though they were not members.

They were asking for “an award of damages for agency fees wrongfully seized.”

Dozens of similar cases remain in various courts across the nation, including at least one that appears headed to the Supreme Court. Together they seek more than $100 million in compensation.

The Washington Examiner reported that in the first year after the decision, the AFT lost 76,000 members and about $18 million in dues revenue.