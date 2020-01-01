“In a few hours, the dawn of a new year will break over America, offering us a moment for pause and reflection,” the 2020 presidential candidate told supporters in Boston on Tuesday, as reported by HuffPost. “Now, it is normally a moment for optimism. But let’s face it, this year in America has been anything but normal.”

“In the past 12 months, the president has become bolder with his lies and more brazen in his law-breaking,” Warren continued. “He has tried to squeeze a foreign government to advance his own political fortunes. Meanwhile, the Republicans in Congress have turned into fawning, spineless defenders of his crimes.”

Further trying to portray the recent impeachment vote by the Democrats as a non-partisan effort, Warren said the House Democrats were upholding “their sworn duty to the Constitution.”

“Unless some Senate Republicans choose truth over politics, Trump will be emboldened to try to cheat his way through yet another election,” she said. “Our democracy hangs in the balance.”

As reported by TIME, Elizabeth Warren also lamented the “chaos and ugliness of the past three years” under President Trump while chastising some of her fellow Democratic candidates for “sucking up to rich donors.”

“One year into this campaign, you’ve never found me behind closed doors with corporate executives or spending hours on the phone sucking up to rich donors to fund my campaign,” said Warren. “The billionaires know which candidates for president are on their side. Many corporate executives and career politicians and billionaires on both sides of the aisle want to keep their influence and their wealth. And they are already deep in the fight to do so.”

Though Elizabeth Warren enjoyed frontrunner status several months ago, she has increasingly slipped in the polls behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), putting her chances to win the 2020 nomination at considerable risk. From The Hill: