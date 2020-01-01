The woman accused of helping sex offender Jeffrey Epstein acquire underage girls thinks the “serious dirt” she has on powerful people will help her avoid prosecution, a former friend said.

A friend of Ghislaine Maxwell told The Sun that the British socialite had so much dirt on rich and powerful people she thinks she can return to her party lifestyle after “the dust has settled.”

“The Brit socialite, accused of procuring underaged girls for billionaire paedophile Epstein, remains ‘totally convinced’ that she can stay in hiding and eventually clear her name,” the outlet reported.

More from The Sun:

Ghislaine is apparently so brazen that she’s texting friends while being hidden by rich associates, a world away from the Brit socialite’s normal high life in the US, according to friend Laura Goldman. Laura, who’s also pals with Ghislaine’s sister Isabel, told Sun Online: “Ghislaine and her sister Isabel remain totally convinced that she’ll escape any criminal convictions and will eventually clear the family name and return to high society once the dust has settled. “She has wealthy connections who hide her and even pay some legal fees. She can stay out of the public eye as long as she wants.”

Laura also told the outlet that Maxwell was “so confident that she’ll be back that she’s still texting friends in different social circles while she’s in hiding.”

“She’s doesn’t think that she did anything wrong,” Laura told the outlet. “She obviously has some serious dirt on someone to be so sure of herself in the circumstances.”

Laura, The Sun reported, has previously called Maxwell “sex-obsessed” and said the British socialite had even found a new boyfriend while in hiding. Laura also said Maxwell was “head over heels in love” with Epstein.

Finally, Laura told the outlet that Maxwell was “relieved” when Epstein killed himself in August because “he couldn’t turn on her.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Maxwell was considering an interview with a major TV network to tell her side of the story. The Sun reported at the time that Maxwell planned to defend her friend, Prince Andrew, after his own disastrous TV interview attempt to clear his name.

“Ghislaine is in hiding and knows the only way to stop being hunted is to speak on her own terms,” the source told the outlet. “She will do a sit-down interview with a big US network and defend the duke. Apparently, she’ll say Virginia Giuffre is lying and Andrew never had sex with her.”

The FBI was investigating Epstein for alleged sex-trafficking, leading to his arrest earlier this year. Now that Epstein is dead, focus has turned to Maxwell for her alleged role in procuring women for the now-deceased multimillionaire. Virginia Giuffre – the woman who claims she was forced to have sex with the prince when she was a teenager – recently tweeted that “all eyes” should look out for Maxwell, whom she said should be “rotting in jail for her atrocities against me & so many other little girls she dragged into Epstein’s orbit!”