It is said, “timing is everything.” That idiom suggests before making a decision, one consider other relevant events influencing its desired outcome. Former President Barack Obama made a statement recently that suggests he failed to heed this idiom.

Speaking at a private event in Singapore, Obama made a sexist comment, but, like other liberals given free rein to do so, it generated virtually no criticism from the left. He suggested if women ran every country, there would be less war and strife and much improved living standards. Stating women are “indisputably better” than men in leadership, he condemned old men in positions of power as the cause of world problems. He added that women are much more advanced and even-keeled than men and, as such, would reflect much greater wisdom in all they do. And, Obama incredulously believes, they would need only limited time to effect an impact, saying, “I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything … living standards and outcomes.”

One only wonders whether Obama’s outlandish claim was made because Michelle told him to do so as, perhaps she considers a possible 2020 presidential run. She may not be content remaining, as she has described herself, our “Forever First Lady,” feeling a need to add that of “Forever President” as well.

Before addressing the timing of Obama’s claim, let us address its substance.

There obviously have been female leaders of countries during the 20th and 21st centuries making impact, both positive and negative, on the nations they led.

In the U.K., we saw Margaret Thatcher emerge as its first female prime minister, serving from 1979-1990. She was a woman who promoted her nation’s interests against those opposed, earning for herself the title “Iron Lady.” She was resolute in her willingness to defend against aggression, as when the Argentinians invaded the British-held Falkland Islands in 1982, resulting in a 10-week undeclared war that still leaves those islands today under British rule. Theresa May became the U.K.’s second female prime minister, serving from 2016-2019, a position from which she had to resign for being unable to unify her party on Brexit issues. Not dissimilar from various male counterparts, while Thatcher left the nation stronger, May left it weaker.

Another female leader of note was Israel’s first female prime minister, Golda Meir. Having helped found Israel, she was the fourth person to so serve (1969-1974), coming out of retirement at age 71 to do so. She led her country to victory during the Arab-Israeli War of 1973. Like Thatcher, she was not one to hide from others’ aggression, choosing to confront it head on. Meir’s leadership demonstrated to the misogynist-led enemy Arab states neighboring Israel that Israel’s female leaders were just as prepared to defend against aggression as their male counterparts.

The bottom line concerning Obama’s sexist claim is regardless of whether a nation’s leadership is male or female, it is not the driver on peace and prosperity. The real driver is a leader’s substance in doing the right thing at the right time and in the right interests of the people he or she represents.

But Obama’s statement was off. Only days afterward, one of the darkest moments in our history occurred – led by a woman choosing to dishonor our republic and our Constitution purely in the interests of political activism. Pretending to give her impeachment sham against Trump an air of legitimacy, she wrapped herself in the flag the day the House voted, teaching her fellow Democrat representatives the words to the “Pledge of Allegiance.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi fools only herself by doing so, having admitted, while the articles of impeachment allegedly focus on an incident much later in Trump’s term, the impeachment effort has been ongoing for two and a half years. While dressed in black, Pelosi attempted to cloak the effort in patriotism and somberness. However, both were sorely lacking, evidenced by: Rep. Adam Schiff’s parody as to what Trump allegedly said during his telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky; a Democratic congressman caught during the inquiry watching professional golf; Pelosi advising Democrats not to cheer when impeachment was passed (immediately ignored by Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Maxine Waters); misquoting Trump’s statements; Rep. Eric Swalwell boasting Democrats ignored constitutional principles during the impeachment process; and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) admitting Trump was being impeached “without the facts coming out.”

And now, in yet another hyper-partisan move after denying due process due to the urgency of rushing the articles of impeachment through the House, Pelosi announced she with withhold them to delay a Senate trial. Ironically, as the articles cite Trump for obstruction of Congress, Pelosi now obstructs a Senate trial.

While Obama touts the fair-mindedness of female leaders, Pelosi demonstrates she lacks any such gene within her DNA. Instead, she leads a group of coup plotters who are bound and determined to impeach a duly elected [resident, voted into office by almost 63 million Americans, because she and her cohorts disagree with his politics.

Founding Father Alexander Hamilton expressed concerns about the national divisiveness of partisan impeachment where “the greatest danger (is) that the decision will be regulated more by the comparative strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.“

Future historians writing about presidential impeachments will note of the three occurring up through Trump’s presidency, this one requires a footnote for being purely party politics at their worst. They will note too it was led by a woman lacking the requisite leadership to do the right thing, at the right time, for the right reason, by failing to stop it or resign if unable to do so. History will find the first female speaker of the House lacked leadership to act in accordance with the Constitution, instead opting to empower Democrats to do exactly what Hamilton feared.

Timing is everything. Unfortunately, it will take additional time, once the dust settles from all the 2016 presidential election investigations, to recognize Democrats subordinated what was in the best interests of our country in favor of politics, railroading a sham impeachment.