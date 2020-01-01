David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died on New Year’s Day. He was 77.

The league says Stern died Wednesday with his family by his side. He suffered a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12 and underwent emergency surgery.

David Stern — the Hall of Fame ex-NBA Commissioner — has died at 77 years old. He oversaw tremendous growth in his 30 years as commissioner, retiring in 2014. Stern had been hospitalized since a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 17. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 1, 2020

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before he became its fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984.

By the time he left his position in 2014, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion a year industry and made NBA basketball perhaps the world’s most popular sport after soccer.

Stern had a hand in nearly every initiative to do that, including drug testing, the salary cap and implementation of a dress code.

The trained lawyer helped the league become televised in more than 200 countries and territories, and in more than 40 languages.

Condolences poured in via Twitter:

RIP to former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who presided over unprecedented global growth of the NBA and basketball for 30 years. Precious few have had comparable impact upon the game. Sad news for the world basketball community. pic.twitter.com/8OF1UybTA0 — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) January 1, 2020

The NBA has announced that former commissioner David Stern has passed away at age 77. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/2COGrCvIZY — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 1, 2020

Very sad day for basketball. We saw David Stern a lot in the 90s and I found him to be kind, thoughtful and almost always the smartest person in the room. He was an innovator who helped grow our sport into a global game and his impact will never be forgotten. RIP, Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/FzlJwnJmrK — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 1, 2020

The NBA community is saddened to hear about the passing of former commissioner David Stern. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/dCny5eDVJY — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 1, 2020

Thank you David Stern, the greatest commissioner of any professional sports ever. Thank you for what you’ve done for the game globally. May you Rest In Peace — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) January 1, 2020

David Stern has died at age 77. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/LKYMNO20f2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 1, 2020

RIP David Stern🙏🏾! Shaking your hand on June, 26, 2003 was a dream come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZCT7naJPcU — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 1, 2020

“RIP David Stern,” retired NBA star Dwayne Wade tweeted. “Shaking your hand on June, 26, 2003 was a dream come true.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

