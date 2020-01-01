Trump Ends Decade With A Bang, Nixing Nearly 100 Enviro Regulations During His First Three Years In Office

American Troops Reportedly Fire Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets As Protests Continue Outside Embassy In Baghdad

NYT Claims ‘2019 The Darkest Yet For Journalists’ Under The Trump Administration

FBI Agent Said Andrew McCabe Apologized For Role In Media Leak

A Journey 8 Decades In The Making: Retracing My Grandfather’s Steps At The Battle Of The Bulge (Part 1)

Homeland Security Chief Orders Review Of State Laws Allowing Driver’s Licenses For Illegal Aliens

C*cks, Shots And A Drag Queen Mermaid: Here’s How CNN Rang In The New Year

Pete Buttigieg Officially No Longer Mayor Of South Bend, Indiana

Melania Stuns In Sparkling Gold And Black Gown At New Year’s Eve Party

Gen. Wesley Clark’s Cell Phone Rings During CNN Appearance. What He Does Next Earns Compliments From The Host

Minnesota Receiver Tyler Johnson Makes Circus Touchdown Catch Against Auburn

California’s New Law Will Limit How Much Some Freelance Journalists Can Write

‘Severe Human Rights Flaw’: Chinese State Run Outlet Blasts U.S. Gun Ownership After Texas Shooting

QUACK! QUACK! It’s Time To Go Duck Hunting. Here’s My Official Wisconsin Vs. Oregon Rose Bowl Prediction

‘Active Threats On The House Floor’: Matt Gaetz Says Democrats Were Forced To Get In Line On Impeachment

Mexicans Protest Trump Administration’s Latest Deportation Plan

Matt Rhule Refuses To Interview With The Cleveland Browns

Around 750 Soldiers Head To Iraq Following US Embassy Attack

BENKOF: The Media Can’t Keep Ignoring The Racial Element Of The New York Pogrom

Year In Review: The Daily Caller’s Favorite Political Comedy Videos Of 2019

David Limbaugh On ‘Why Democrats Must Not Win’

EXCLUSIVE: ESPN College Gameday Stars Rece Davis And David Pollack Reveal Their Favorite Celebrity Guest

The Most Absurd And Shocking Things Said By Ocasio-Cortez In 2019

Trump’s Biggest Wins Of 2019

Happy New Year! Federal Debt Grows $1 Trillion Under Trump In 2019

The IRS Placed A Lien On Hunter Biden For About $113,000 In Unpaid Taxes From Year He Served On Burisma Board