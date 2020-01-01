Officials would not confirm whether fireworks could have sparked the blaze

Dozens of animals including orangutans, chimpanzees and marmosets have been burnt alive after an inferno swept through a monkey enclosure at a German zoo.

The blaze at Krefeld zoo in northwestern Germany destroyed the entire ape house killing all the animals inside while fruit bats and birds also died in the fire.

Local reports said the fire may have been triggered by a New Year’s Eve fireworks display, but the zoo has yet to comment on those claims.

‘Our worst fears have been realised,’ said the zoo, which specialises in primates. ‘There are no surviving animals in the monkey sanctuary,’ it added in a Facebook post.

Firefighters work at the burning monkey house of the zoo in Krefeld, western Germany, on early January 1

Orangutans pictured inside the monkey house just six hours before the blaze

The blaze destroyed the monkey enclosure, which opened in 1975, shortly before midnight.

One photo taken at the zoo shows orangutans in the enclosure, posted on Facebook just hours before the blaze broke out.

Firefighters were, however, able to prevent the flames from spreading to other buildings at the zoo in North Rhine-Westphalia.

It was not clear what started the fire although local media have reported that it could have been caused by fireworks. Officials would not confirm this on Wednesday.

The zoo would remain closed during Wednesday with employees ‘in shock’ after a ‘terrible tragedy’, the management said.

‘An unfathomable tragedy hit us shortly after midnight.’ the zoo said in a statement. ‘Our ape building burned down to the foundation.’

The zoo said the nearby Gorilla Garden didn’t go up in flames, however, and Gorilla Kidogo and his family are alive.