Happy new year to everyone, and so long to 2019 — especially the last two days of it, when I managed to catch the last flu bug of the year. Originally, I planned to share our walk down Memory Lane by finishing the Top 50 Hot Air posts of 2019 on New Year’s Day, but instead let’s pick up where we left off last week — with the middle decade of the list.
Epstein didn’t kill his place on this part of the list either, plus can a burger be “impossible?” Two different progressives use equally bad math to pay for their massive agendas, impeachment makes a couple of appearances, and we get two different examples about the limits of progressive sympathies for victim classes. We’ve got everything in this set!
In countdown order, here are the posts in this part of the Hot Air Top 50 in 2019:
- #30: Vanity Fair: You Know Who Should Be Worried About Epstein’s Photographs? — Lots and lots of men, actually, if Epstein’s House of Blackmail even comes close to its reputation. Vanity Fair tries to frame this story around Donald Trump, but another president has much more to worry about in this case.
- #29: When A Seattle Woman Raped By A Homeless Man Told Her Story, The Progressive Backlash Began — “But in the tortured logic of intersectionality,” the City Journal wrote, “the story of a homeless rapist demands “context,” while the white, blonde, middle-class target of his assault is an unsympathetic victim.”
- #28: WaPo Reporter: We’re Hearing Behind The Scenes That More House Dems Are Getting “Cold Feet” About Impeachment — If they were, then Nancy Pelosi certainly whipped them into near-unity. The only House Dem Pelosi lost from the authorization vote was Tulsi Gabbard. Pelosi didn’t pick up a single Republican vote, however, and one of her caucus changed parties as a result of impeachment. I’d call that a qualified victory at best.
- #27: Elizabeth Warren’s Plan To Slash Your Retirement Funds — All that Green New Deal cost has to come from somewhere, doesn’t it?
- #26: Eric Bolling: ‘Last Night I Came Face To Face With True Evil’ — If not evil, then at least true jackholery. What kind of twisted, demented mind decides to pick on a man whose son committed suicide after a struggle with addiction?
- #25: Celebs Rise To Push Back On Bette Midler’s Deranged Tweets — It’s always good to see A-lister Hollywood women stand up for #MeToo … except when the perp is a political ally. See also CLINTON, BILL, 1998-9.
- #24: Maxine Waters’ Shocking Response To Retiring GOP Congressman — No good deed goes unpunished, although Waters’ shivving of Sean Duffy after he graciously complimented her is a rather extreme example.
- #23: AOC: How About A Tax Rate Of 70% To Fund My Green New Deal? — How about … nuh? This idea’s even worse than Warren’s (#27), especially in math. And history. But mostly math.
- #22: Ginsburg Hints: Senators Who Can’t Be Impartial In Trump’s Trial Should Be Disqualified — A late entry in the list, as well as a good example of an analogy fallacy. The Senate is like a jury in an impeachment trial, but they’re obviously not an actual jury, nor is impeachment a judicial process at all. One would think that Notorious RBG would know the difference, and might have learned by now to keep from commenting on politics.
- #21: The “Blood” In The Impossible Burger Is A Horror Show — psst. Don’t tell Jazz, but I actually tried one of these, and … it ain’t bad, actually. Jazz does raise some questions about the process, though, that are worth considering. And since there seems to be lots of tasty beef still around …