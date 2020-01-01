Happy new year to everyone, and so long to 2019 — especially the last two days of it, when I managed to catch the last flu bug of the year. Originally, I planned to share our walk down Memory Lane by finishing the Top 50 Hot Air posts of 2019 on New Year’s Day, but instead let’s pick up where we left off last week — with the middle decade of the list.

Epstein didn’t kill his place on this part of the list either, plus can a burger be “impossible?” Two different progressives use equally bad math to pay for their massive agendas, impeachment makes a couple of appearances, and we get two different examples about the limits of progressive sympathies for victim classes. We’ve got everything in this set!

In countdown order, here are the posts in this part of the Hot Air Top 50 in 2019: