President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump held a New Year’s Eve Party Tuesday night at Mar-a-Largo in Palm Beach.

The press pool was allowed into the party.

Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani stopped to chat with FOX News reporters for a minute before entering the party.

Rudy, a former US Attorney from New York, told the reporters he’d like to try the senate impeachment case.

Reporter: Would you testify? (in impeachment trial)

Rudy Giuliani: I’d testify. I’d do demonstrations. I’d give lectures. I’d give summations. Or, I’d do what I do best. I’d try the case. I’d love to try the case. Well I don’t know if anybody would have the courage to give me the case. But if you give me the case I’d prosecute it as a racketeering case. Which I kind of invented anyway. So, it’s been thirty years ago but let’s see if I can still do it.

That would be epic!

Please Mr. President, make it so!

Via M3thods:

The post “I’d Love to Try the Case” – Rudy Giuliani Tells Reporters at Trump’s Mar-a-Largo New Year’s Party He’d Love to Try the Senate Impeachment Case (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.