President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump held a New Year’s Eve Party Tuesday night at Mar-a-Largo in Palm Beach.
The press pool was allowed into the party.
Pool was let into the party – @realDonaldTrump currently holding court with @leezeldin, @charliekirk11, @DonaldJTrumpJr and @kimguilfoyle
— Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) January 1, 2020
Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani stopped to chat with FOX News reporters for a minute before entering the party.
Rudy, a former US Attorney from New York, told the reporters he’d like to try the senate impeachment case.
Reporter: Would you testify? (in impeachment trial)
Rudy Giuliani: I’d testify. I’d do demonstrations. I’d give lectures. I’d give summations. Or, I’d do what I do best. I’d try the case. I’d love to try the case. Well I don’t know if anybody would have the courage to give me the case. But if you give me the case I’d prosecute it as a racketeering case. Which I kind of invented anyway. So, it’s been thirty years ago but let’s see if I can still do it.
Via M3thods:
H/t @Conscience_Abe pic.twitter.com/2xCt8Nuo3A
— M3thods (@M2Madness) January 1, 2020
