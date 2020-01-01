The US military carried out air strikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a Friday rocket attack on an Iraqi military base. The attacks sparked angry scenes at the US embassy in Iraqi capital Baghdad but Donald Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the violent protests and warned Tehran would be held responsible.

Ayatollah Khamenei said: “The Iranian government, nation and I strongly condemn the US attacks. Again that guy Trump has accused Iran for the attacks. “You cannot do a damn thing. If you were logical, which you are not, you would see that your crimes in Iraq and other countries have made nations hate you. “If Iran decides to confront a country, we will do that openly. If anyone threatens our nation’s interests we will fight back without any hesitation.”

Tensions have reached boiling in Baghdad where hundreds of Iraqi militiamen and their supporters hurled stones at the US for a second day today. The protests, led by Iranian-backed militias, mark a new turn in the shadow war between Washington and Tehran playing out across the Middle East. Mr Trump has threatened to retaliate against Iran. READ MORE:US bombs Iraq and Syria in biggest airstrike for a decade

He tweeted: “Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. “They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat.” The protests also cast uncertainty over the continued presence of US troops in Iraq.