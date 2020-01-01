If Iranian interests stage something more “substantial” against U.S. interests, it will be time to take out the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to former CIA Director James Woolsey on Newsmax TV.

“We ought to look at the IRGC, the Revolutionary Guard, they are the power in Iran,” Woolsey told Wednesday’s “Newsmax Now,” especially because the next salvo “might be more substantial.”

“If they do, I think we ought to target all of the facilities of the Revolutionary Guard,” Woolsey added to host John Bachman.

“The main thing would be destroy the infrastructure of their operations, because the Revolutionary Guard controls something on the order of just under half of the industry in the country, and I think over half of the defense of the country,” he continued.

The IRGC is the “infrastructure of Iranian terror,” according to Woolsey, a former undersecretary of the U.S. Navy.

“I think we ought to really make them feel a great deal of pain about supporting their infrastructure because that’s what’s causing so much trouble for them now with the sanctions,” he said. “We are rolling up their capacity to bring industry to bear and that’s good, and next time maybe we need to do it even more.”

If any country around the world steps up to question the next U.S. response to Iranian aggression, Woolsey’s suggested response is beyond dismissive.

“I think we should smile and say, ‘thank you for your interest,” Woolsey said, adding no more.

After the Iran-back militia insurgency at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, Trump had tweeted Tuesday his administration is going to hold Iran “responsible” and it will pay a “very big price”:

“Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.