The United States should restore all military exercises with South Korea and hold congressional hearings on troop preparedness in response to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un’s threats, former national security adviser John Bolton wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

“How to respond to Kim Jong Un’s threatening New Year’s remarks? The U.S. should fully resume all canceled or down-sized military exercises in South Korea. Hold Congressional hearings on whether US troops are truly ready to ‘fight tonight,’ Bolton wrote.

He made the comments after Kim said he was no longer obligated by a self-imposed ban on testing long-range missiles, according to the New York Post.

Bolton left his position in the administration after several disagreements with President Donald Trump over foreign policy decisions, including those connected to North Korea.

Just last month, Bolton told Axios that the president does not really mean it when he vows to stop North Korea from having deliverable nuclear weapons, as there has been no progress on the issue since Trump entered the White House.