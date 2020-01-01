SEOUL—North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the world will witness a “new strategic weapon” from the isolated regime in the near future as he sees little reason to stick with his country’s suspension of testing long-range missile technology.

But Mr. Kim left vague whether the new weapon would be a nuclear test or an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Mr. Kim, in remarks made at a four-day Workers’ Party session that ended on Tuesday, said the pursuit of additional weapons development results from the U.S.’s “hostile policy” against his country. Until the U.S. relents on that front, denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula will never occur and Pyongyang must pursue the development of “necessary and prerequisite strategic weapons,” Mr. Kim was quoted as saying in state media on Wednesday.

His comments, though fiery at times, didn’t explicitly shut the door on diplomacy with the U.S. The scope and depth of North Korea’s “nuclear deterrent” will depend on the attitude the U.S. takes toward the regime in the future, Mr. Kim said.

Disarmament talks haven’t progressed much over the past year despite a pair of meetings between President Trump and Mr. Kim. The two sides have yet to narrow their differences over how, and when, Pyongyang should relinquish its nuclear arsenal.

Mr. Kim said the stalemate with the U.S. has become a “clear standoff between self-reliance and sanctions.”

He bristled at the U.S. conducting joint military drills with South Korea and a tightening of economic sanctions—even though, he said, his country had stopped testing intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear bombs for the past two years. Mr. Kim said the U.S.’s behavior has caused him to question whether to continue the freeze on such tests.

“There is no ground for us to get unilaterally bound to the commitment any longer, the commitment to which there is no opposite party,” Mr. Kim was quoted as saying.

Mr. Trump has championed the lack of ICBM or nuclear tests as a sign his administration’s approach with North Korea is working. Washington has largely tolerated more than a dozen weapons launches by Pyongyang over the past year that tested short-range missiles or multiple-rocket-launch systems.

Mr. Trump, speaking to reporters Tuesday night from his Palm Beach club Mar-a-Lago, where he was hosting a New Year’s Eve gala, reiterated that he had “a very good relationship” with Mr. Kim. “He likes me, I like him,” Mr. Trump said, noting that the North Korean leader had pledged to denuclearize. “I think he’s a man of his word,” Mr. Trump said, but he added that the U.S. would find out.

Asked about the North’s plans for a new strategic weapon, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a Tuesday interview with Fox News, said he hoped Mr. Kim will make the right decision to “choose peace and prosperity over conflict and war.”

In recent weeks, U.S. officials had expressed growing concern that Mr. Kim could be preparing for an ICBM test, following a threat Pyongyang made early December to give Washington a “Christmas gift.” The North—which last test-fired a long-range weapon in November 2017—also carried out two ground tests that military experts believe were practice runs for rocket engines useful for ICBMs. Mr. Kim had told the U.S. to sweeten its offer in disarmament talks before the end of the year or else he would adopt a new path. Washington has rejected the notion it has a deadline.

North Korea’s new policy keeps the U.S. on the defensive, while giving itself time to gauge the response from its two close allies, China and Russia, whose assistance is critical for the Kim regime to weather sanctions, said Evans Revere, a former senior State Department official who follows Korean affairs at the Brookings Institution.

“I have no doubt that the North intends to show us something new and dangerous at some point, but the what and when will be determined by the North Koreans,” Mr. Revere said.

Mr. Kim is hedging his bets, banking on a threat to restart ICBM tests as a way to fluster the U.S., said Jean H. Lee, director of the Korea program at the Wilson Center, a non-partisan think tank in Washington.

“But we should note that he’s all talk and no action at this point,” Ms. Lee said. “Kim is still signaling to Washington that he’s open to negotiations if the conditions are right.”

Mr. Kim typically gives a televised New Year’s address, though he had yet to do so by midday Wednesday. It is rare for North Korea to have convened a plenary session of its Central Committee this late in the year—and so close to Mr. Kim’s Jan. 1 speech. The lengthy state-media report about the plenary session was read on a national broadcast in North Korea.

Much of Mr. Kim’s policy-meeting remarks focused on a domestic economy bruised by sanctions. He said he anticipates a protracted confrontation with the U.S., though he promised to never “barter the security and dignity of the state” to win economic relief.

“They’re basically saying that nuclear weapons are integral to their economic success, rejecting Washington’s claims that scrapping nuclear weapons guarantees economic prosperity,” said

Duyeon Kim,

a senior adviser with the International Crisis Group, an independent think-tank.

The North Korean leader also stressed the need to bolster its national defenses “to make any force dare not to use its armed force against us,” he was quoted as saying.

The fact that Mr. Kim chose to threaten a return to long-range weapons tests, rather than actually doing one, shows Pyongyang’s desire to keep diplomacy alive, said Mintaro Oba, a former State Department official involved in North Korea policy.

“It’s an indicator that North Korea is more invested in the ongoing diplomatic process than it lets on,” Mr. Oba said.

—Catherine Lucey and Dasl Yoon contributed to this article.

