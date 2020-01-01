Here’s an obscure tidbit from the campaign trail involving Democratic Senator (and POTUS hopeful) Amy Klobuchar. This week she sat down for a lengthy interview with the editorial board of the Conway Daily Sun in New Hampshire, which is something of a required stop for all presidential candidates. The interview was livestreamed on the newspaper’s Facebook page and printed up for a recent edition.

It was a wide-ranging interview covering most of the usual topics of the day, including a claim from Klobuchar that she feels she’s “well-positioned” to win the nomination and defeat Donald Trump next November. But toward the end of the Q&A she was hit with a somewhat more obscure question that she had declined to answer a few months ago. Has she looked into the reports of US Navy encounters with alleged UFOs and what does she make of all this? It turns out she has and she suggested that, as president, she would investigate whether or not some of that information could be disclosed to the public. (Hat tip to Paul Seaburn at Mysterious Universe.)

Back in October, the Sun asked Klobuchar if she was familiar with New Hampshire man David Fravor, who was made famous in 2017 for his account of chasing a UFO off the West Coast as a U.S. Navy fighter pilot in 2004. During that exchange in front of The Met Coffee House in North Conway, Klobuchar said she would look into it and on Monday she confirmed that she did. “I think we don’t know enough … I don’t know what’s happened, not just with that sighting, but with others,” she said. “And I think one of the things a president could do is to look into what’s there in terms of what does the science say; what does our military say. “Here’s the interesting part of that answer is that some of this stuff is really old … So, why can’t you see if you can let some of that out for the public so earnest journalists like you who are trying to get the bottom of the truth would be able to see it?” she asked rhetorically.

That answer wasn’t really all that long, but those four sentences definitely caught the attention of people in the UFO community. We’re dealing with a politician running for office here, so everything has to be taken with a grain of salt. But what was she really saying?

First of all, she seemed to be familiar enough with the David Fravor encounter to believe that this has come up on her radar. The reporter who asked the question was Draymond Steer and he asks pretty much every presidential candidate about UFOs. In fact, he was the one who asked her back in October and didn’t get an answer.

So Klobuchar doesn’t believe that we know enough yet, but she also apparently hasn’t been privy to any secrets on this topic either. She wasn’t one of the Senators briefed on the subject in secret earlier this year, so that makes sense. Her ideas about what a president can do (ask what the science says and what the military has to say) are fairly generic as well.

Of course, other presidents have asked before, as we’ve discussed here previously. It’s confirmed that both Clinton and Obama asked and they were apparently told nothing. (Or so they claim.) Does Klobuchar believe she’d fare better in getting the intelligence agencies to open the bag? Good luck with that, Senator.

Her last comment was at least a bit more interesting, however. She made reference to “some of this stuff” being “really old.” Presumably, she’s not talking about the Nimitz and Roosevelt encounters in 2004 and 2015 because those are still on everyone’s minds. So what did she mean? Was that a reference to the 1947 Roswell incident? If so, she could certainly generate a lot of headlines if she somehow drove a wedge into that oyster. But so many before her have tried that I somehow doubt any new information would be forthcoming.

Of course, this could all be nothing more than an effort to appeal to a particular voter demographic. According to the most recent polling, while a majority of Americans still aren’t convinced that UFOs are definitely extraterrestrial spacecraft, a solid 68% said that they believe the government knows more than they’re telling the public. And we generally don’t like being kept in the dark. People are fascinated by these questions and it’s possible that Klobuchar is teasing some possible disclosure to round up a few more undecided voters.

So is the truth out there? Amy Klobuchar still has a ton of ground to make up in the primary polling if she really wants a chance to find out.