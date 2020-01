(CNBC) — Mariah Carey’s Twitter account was hacked on New Year’s Eve allegedly by the same group that took control of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account.

Dozens of tweets were posted on the hacked account, some using the N-word and others referring to the Chuckling Squad, a hacker group that took control of Dorsey’s account, among other celebrities.

Dorsey’s account was hacked in August, sending out erratic and offensive tweets, which Twitter deleted a few minutes later.

