A number of senior Palestinian officials claimed this week that Jesus was the “first Palestinian,” and one called him the “first Islamic martyr.”

Palestinian Media Watch reported Tawfiq Tirawi, a Fatah Central Committee member, posted on his personal Facebook page on Dec. 24: “This is blessed Christmas, The birthday of our lord Jesus the Messiah, the first Palestinian and the first Shahid (Islamic Martyr).”

PA President Mahmoud Abbas declared Dec. 28 on official Palestinian TV, “For all of us Palestinians, this holiday (Christmas) is ours.”

And Fatah said on its official Facebook page, “Christmas is a Palestinian holiday.”

PMW noted that according to Islamic tradition, among the rewards of an Islamic martyr in Islam’s paradise are 72 dark-eyed virgins.

“Whereas claiming that Jesus, who was a Judean (Jew), was a Palestinian is nonsensical for believing Christians, saying he is now in Islamic Paradise with 72 virgins is seen by many as defamation,” PMW commented.

PMW also pointed out the PA “rewrites history, both ancient and recent, according to its political and internal needs.”

The official Fatah Facebook said: “Christmas is a Palestinian holiday. … There is a special significance to the Christmas celebrations in Palestine, since it has clearly become a national holiday in which all of our people participate, starting from [PA] President of Palestine [Mahmoud Abbas] and down to the last of the children.”

The district governor of Ramallah, Laila Ghannam, said the “entire Palestinian people celebrates Christmas because we are proud of Jesus being Palestinian.”

The official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida reported Muwaffaq Matar, a Fatah Revolutionary Council member, said, “If someone could win the Nobel Peace Prize every year forever, it is Palestinian Jesus son of Mary who was born in Bethlehem…”

Explained PMW: “It should be noted that the expression by Tirawi ‘our lord Jesus’ is not an indication of Palestinian acceptance of the principles of Christianity. According to Islamic tradition, as explained in the following quote by the top PA religious figure, PA Mufti Muhammad Hussein, Jesus is said to have been a Muslim who preached Islam:”

Hussein said: “We’re talking about an ongoing chain [of prophets of the Islam], from Adam to Muhammad. It’s an ongoing chain, representing the call for monotheism, and the mission of Islam … The prophets were all of the same religion [Islam] … Jesus was born in this land. He lived in this land. It is known that he was born in Bethlehem … He also lived in Nazareth, moved to Jerusalem. So he was a Palestinian par excellence. … We respect Jesus, we believe in him [as a Muslim prophet], just as we believe in the prophet Muhammad.”