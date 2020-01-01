While the embassy attack in Baghdad, Iraq, was unfolding on Tuesday, MSNBC host Joy Reid prematurely celebrated President Donald Trump having his own “Benghazi” — thereby referencing an Obama administration scandal that resulted in four dead Americans, including former U.S. Ambassador to Libya Chris Stevens.

Reid, a fierce Trump critic, took a shot at the president for commenting Tuesday that the American people should “read the transcripts,” referring to a July call with his Ukrainian counterpart, which is the premise for Democrats’ current partisan impeachment effort.

“As Trump’s Benghazi unfolds in Iraq…” the MSNBC host posted to Twitter.

As Trump’s Benghazi unfolds in Iraq… https://t.co/X8FsJpt6Au — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 31, 2019

Reid also promoted a statement from the anti-Trump group VoteVets, which called the president a “scared, insecure, fragile, petty, small” man and blamed the embassy attack on Trump for reneging upon the controversial Iran nuclear deal.

“[A]t the end of the day, this all traces back to a scared, insecure, fragile, petty, small president who simply could not stand the thought of allowing a major achievement of Barack Obama’s to continue to succeed,” a statement reads from Will Goodwin, Army veteran and Director of Government Relations for VoteVets.

“It is our men and women in uniform who will now pay the price for his brittle feelings, unless Congress steps in,” he added.

Reid captioned the statement with, “All of this.”

As reported by The Daily Wire on Tuesday, however, President Trump did not have a “Benghazi” on his hands, thankfully. Instead, American military forces arrived at the embassy on Tuesday to stop the terrorist attack and no Americans were killed.

“The U.S. Embassy in Iraq is, & has been for hours, SAFE! Many of our great Warfighters, together with the most lethal military equipment in the world, was immediately rushed to the site,” Trump said via Twitter. “Thank you to the President & Prime Minister of Iraq for their rapid response upon request Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!”

….Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

“The terrorist attack on the U.S. Embassy started early on Tuesday morning when thousands of supporters of the Kataeb Hezbollah terrorist organization attacked the facility in response to U.S. forces killing dozens of terrorists from the organization just a few days ago,” The Daily Wire reported on Tuesday. “The terrorist supporters shouted ‘Down, down USA!’ and ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’ as they attacked the facility.”

Trump’s swift and transparent response was far different than the devastating and fatal handling of the terrorist attack on the embassy in Benghazi, Libya during the Obama administration.

As previously reported by The Daily Wire, the House Benghazi Committee released a damning 800-page report following a two-year investigation “detailing the deadly incompetence and blatant deceptiveness of the Obama administration that resulted in four Americans murdered and the pushing of a false narrative to the American people to cover for the failures of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Obama. … [T]he report shows that the Benghazi attack was not only an avoidable tragedy, but the administration’s response to it involved ‘intentional and coordinated’ deception.”

