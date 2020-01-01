Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid faced intense backlash across the political spectrum on Wednesday over remarks that she made in a tweet that many viewed as her cheering on terrorists who were attacking American soldiers at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Reid’s remarks came after hundreds of Iranian-backed terrorists attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad in response to U.S. forces killing dozens of terrorists from Kataeb Hezbollah.

Reid commented on a tweet from a bot account that noted that Trump tweeted on Tuesday, “Read the Transcripts!”

Reid wrote: “As Trump’s Benghazi unfolds in Iraq…”

As Trump’s Benghazi unfolds in Iraq… https://t.co/X8FsJpt6Au — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 31, 2019

Reid is a notorious liar and a documented racist, anti-Semite, homophobe, and Islamophobe.

Reid faced backlash from Democrats, Senators, and even a member of the first family over her remarks.

Donald Trump Jr. wrote: “‘Trump’s Benghazi’ was handled with decisive action, like an actual leader would respond. The response (since they actually bothered to respond, unlike Obama/Crooked) was really the anti-Benghazi response! You’re welcome.”

Democrat and former CIA officer Bryan Dean Wright wrote: “‘Trump’s Benghazi’ is now ending with no dead Ambassador, no dead service members, and the enemy withdrawing. A disappointing conclusion for Joy Reid and The Resistance, no doubt, but a great day for America.”

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) wrote: “What’s wrong with you? Is partisan hatred really that deep? We root for American soldiers, not against them.”

NBC San Francisco Host Scott McGrew wrote: “This is an absurd take. The crisis ended with no loss of life. Security held, the US continues operations. There are zero parallels.”

Todd Starnes wrote: “Ma’am, I used to think you were just an ignorant moron. Now, I’ve come to believe you are an unpatriotic moron. And ignorant, too.”

Dan Bongino wrote: “Aaaaaaaaaaand the gold medal for ‘Dumbest Tweet of the Decade’ goes to……………………… MSNBC’s Joy Reid!!! Congrats Joy! You earned this one.”

The Associated Press reported that its journalists in the area heard the terrorists shouting: “Down, down USA!” and “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”

The U.S. Department of Defense released a statement on Sunday that highlighted the military’s attack on terrorists from Kataeb Hezbollah:

In response to repeated Kata’ib Hizbollah (KH) attacks on Iraqi bases that host Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces, U.S. forces have conducted precision defensive strikes against five KH facilities in Iraq and Syria that will degrade KH’s ability to conduct future attacks against OIR coalition forces. The five targets include three KH locations in Iraq and two in Syria. These locations included weapon storage facilities and command and control locations that KH uses to plan and execute attacks on OIR coalition forces. Recent KH strikes included a 30-plus rocket attack on an Iraqi base near Kirkuk that resulted in the death of a U.S. citizen and injured four U.S. service members and two members of the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF). KH has a strong linkage with Iran’s Quds Force and has repeatedly received lethal aid and other support from Iran that it has used to attack OIR coalition forces. The OIR coalition is in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS and provide advice and assistance to the ISF. The U.S. and its coalition partners fully respect Iraqi sovereignty, and support a strong and independent Iraq. The U.S., however, will not be deterred from exercising its right of self-defense. It is important to note that KH attacks have also injured multiple members of the ISF. Secretary Esper and Prime Minister Mahdi have shared with each other their commitment to see these KH attacks on ISF and OIR forces cease once and for all. Iran and their KH proxy forces must cease their attacks on U.S. and coalition forces, and respect Iraq’s sovereignty, to prevent additional defensive actions by U.S. forces.

Several hours after the attack started, U.S. armed forces arrived on scene and secured the facility.

Dan Scavino Jr, Assistant to President Trump, tweeted out a video of the Marines loading up their weapons and deploying to the embassy.

WATCH:

U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAFTF-CR-CC) 19.2, prepare to deploy from Kuwait in support of a crisis response mission, Dec. 31, 2019. Video via @USMC🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MgW4fLl6Rf — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) December 31, 2019

Myles B. Caggins III, official military Spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), tweeted out a video of AH-64 Apache helicopters arriving at the embassy to provide backup support.

WATCH:

VIDEO: AH-64 Apaches protect @USEmbBaghdad. 🚁“We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens…and to ensure our right of self-defense. We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy.”~@EsperDoD 🇺🇸🇮🇶 pic.twitter.com/amABHBAOcL — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) December 31, 2019