Muslims are being warned this holiday season that it’s a “crime against Islam” to celebrate Christmas or New Year’s.

The threat comes from Sheikh ‘Ali bin Rashed al-Makhri al-Muhannadi in a column in the Qatari daily Al-Sharq.

It was captured by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Al-Muhannadi, a former senior manager of the Qatar Charity organization, said “Muslims participating in Christmas or New Year celebrations, or aiding them in any way” are guilty of “a sin and a crime against Islam.”

“He noted that the prophet Muhammad and his companions treated Christians with respect all year round but did not celebrate their holidays,” the report said.

MEMRI explained Qatar Charity is a Doha-based non-governmental organization set up about 30 years ago that is active in Asia, Europe and Africa.

It partners with the United Nations in multiple ways.

But it also has been accused over the years of having terror ties, the report said.

The column by al-Muhannadi said: “Some Muslims seem to be celebrating the birth of Christ, or Christmas, as it is called, as well as the start of the new [Christian] year. Those who do this must stop, for anyone who tries to imitate the group [of infidels] is like one of them, and the Prophet warned us not to resemble them or assume their characteristics.”

He warned, MEMRI reported: “A believing man or woman must take care and not aid the celebration of these festivals in any way, for they are festivals that contravene Allah’s sharia. One must not participate in them or cooperate with people who celebrate them or help them in any way. One must not help organize [holiday] celebrations at hotels or [other] venues, exchange gifts on this day, hold festive dinners or lunches or put up a fir tree or a figure of Santa Claus, for they are part of the Christian belief. One must not serve [the celebrators] coffee, tea, juice or the like. For Allah said [in Quran 5:2]: ‘ And cooperate in righteousness and piety, but do not cooperate in sin and aggression…’ Partaking in their celebrations is tantamount to taking part in a crime and in aggression against our religion and faith, and therefore every Muslim man and woman must avoid this.”

He added: “A reasonable person must not imitate other people on the pretext of being tolerant or the like. The tolerance of Islam was manifested in the virtue of the prophet, his companions and their successors, who were treated the Christians with respect all year round, but did not participate in their festivals or [celebrate] Christmas… We must observe the laws of Islam and [do] as they say, and follow the directives of Allah and his messenger, not those of men… For Allah said [in Quran 6:116]: ‘And if you obey most of those upon the earth, they will mislead you from the way of Allah.'”