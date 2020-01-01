NEW Year’s Eve fireworks and lanterns are feared to have sparked a horror blaze at a German zoo which killed 30 animals when it tore through its ‘ape house’.

Krefeld Zoo – located north of Dusseldorf and near the Dutch border – said its “worst fears have become reality” in the wake of this morning’s shocking fire.

7

Chimpanzees, gorillas and orangutans were killed in the horror blazeCredit: AP:Associated Press

7

The zoo said it’s worst fears had become a reality in the wake of the infernoCredit: Alamy Live News

In a post on Facebook, it said: “An unfathomable tragedy hit us shortly after midnight. Our ape building burned down to the foundation.”

Chimpanzees, gorillas and orangutans are among those that burned alive. Fruit bats, birds and other animals were also killed.

However, two chimps called Bally and Limbo were saved from the flames by firefighters who heard their screams.

Both suffered minor burns and the zoo director described their last minute rescue as nothing short of “a miracle”.

Bosses also revealed the nearby Gorilla Garden – home to one of its most famous residents – escaped the ferocious flames. 7 Orangutans at the zoo (seen above) are reportedly among the deadCredit: Getty – Contributor 7 Police officers are now investigating the exact cause of the deadly blazeCredit: Alamy Live News

‘THEY’RE DEAD’ Couple stabbed to death ‘by ex in 4am knife rampage as witnesses screamed’ BLOODY RIDDLE Caroline Flack’s boyfriend claims it’s NOT his blood on her bed in horror pic Exclusive HALF WAYNE LINE Wayne Rooney builds full-size footie pitch at his £20m ‘Morrisons Mansion’ Exclusive BEDROOM BLOODBATH Shocking pic shows Caroline Flack’s blood-soaked bed after ‘lamp attack’ BEER WE GO! Boozy Brits celebrate New Year’s Eve with a VERY wild night on the town Warning SMASH TRAGEDY 2 men & woman killed before midnight on New Year’s Eve in horror lorry crash

The Zoo said it was thankful for the many offers of help, but added: “We are still in shock and cannot yet say exactly if and where help is needed.”

The greenhouse-style building – which opened in 1975 – burned to the ground within a couple of hours, say reports.

Orangutans, chimpanzees, gorillas, marmosets, epaulet fruit bats and birds were inside at the time.

7

The zoo will remain closed throughout the next 24 hoursCredit: Alamy Live News

7

However the zoo’s famous gorilla Kidogo escaped the blazeCredit: EPA

7

A firefighter inspects the charred remains of the ape houseCredit: Reuters