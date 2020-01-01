Here are the third annual Breitbart News Awards for fake news and overall bias and bad behavior.
The low-lights are endless, but if they’re still not enough for you, here are the awards from 2017 and 2018.
AND THE WINNERS ARE…
2019’s ‘Fox Staffer Caught Kissing Future Employer Jeff Zucker’s Ass the Most’ Award
2019’s ‘Fox Staffer Caught Kissing Future Employer Jeff Zucker’s Ass the Second Most’ Award
2019’s ‘Best Impression of Death Wish Meets Pajama Boy’ Award
2019’s ‘Best Impression of Joe McCarthy Meets Pajama Boy’ Award
2019’s ‘Best Impression of Your First Wife’ Award
Tie: Jennifer Rubin and Ana Navarro
2019’s ‘Best News of the Year’ Award
2019’s ‘Worst Parent’ Award
2019’s ‘Most Shameless Act of Stenography’ Award
The Daily Beast’s Molly Jong-Fast
2019’s ‘Worst Prediction by a Pundit Who Will Pay No Price for Being so Wrong’ Award
Douglas “Impeachment Will Turn Public Support Against Trump” Brinkley
2019’s ‘Best Overseer of CNN’s Racist Thought Plantation’ Award
2019’s ‘Rick Wilson Award for Working Through Your Sexual Hangups on TV’ Award
2019’s ‘Pauline Kael-esque Bubbled Cluelessness’ Award
The formerly worth-a-damn Peggy Noonan
2019’s ‘Bye, Felicia!’ Award
Shepard Smith
2019’s ‘Self-Ownage’ Award
2019 ‘For Utter Spinelessness’ Award
Politico Disowning Its Own Reporting
2019’s ‘Worst Attempt to Make Up Decades of Rape-Enabling’ Award
NBC’s Disastrous All-Ladies Presidential Debate
2019 ‘Award for Being Exposed as a Racist and Not Getting Fired at Axios’ Award
2019’s ‘Being So Dull You Can’t Beat the Hideous Nicole Wallace in the Ratings’ Award
2019’s ‘Joe McCarthy Meets the Albino Creature from the Black Lagoon Crossed with a Serial Liar’ Award
2019’s ‘Homophobe with Most Unimaginative Insults’ Award
2019’s ‘Adam Schiff’s Puppet’ Award
2019’s ‘Shrill and Dishonest Alarmist in an Unironic Goatee’ Award
2019’s ‘Worst Impression of SE Cupp the Morning After a Bender’ Award
Fox Business Channel’s Kennedy
2019’s ‘Watch Me Humiliate Myself to Please Jeff Zucker’ Award
2019’s ‘Exposed as a Sexist Pig and Still Not Fired by ABC News’ Award
2019’s ‘I’m Just Gonna Say Some Stupid Shit to Please Jeff Zucker’ Award
2019’s ‘Spineless Chicken’ Award
2019’s ‘Best Impression of America’s Notorious Porn Lawyer’ Award
2019’s ‘Best Coverup for a Child Rapist’ Award
2019’s ‘WTF?’ Award
2019’s ‘WTF, Cuck?’ Award
2019’s ‘Loving Me a Badass Islamic Terrorist Leader’ Award
The Washington Post’s Max Boot
2019’s ‘Nags Trump Like a Lonely and Bitter Old Woman’ Award
Jake Tapper and His Resting Bitch Face
2019’s ‘Failing Upward’ Award
CBS News Anchor Norah O’Donnell
2019’s ‘Most Opposed to Free Speech’ Award
2019’s ‘Nobody Misses You’ Award
21st Century’s ‘Fakest Video Ever’ Award
2019’s ‘Nobody Misses You Either’ Award
2019’s ‘Most Gratifying Flop Written by Two Liars’ Award
The Education of Brett Kavanaugh
2019’s ‘Good Riddance to Fake News’ Award
2019’s ‘Still the Dumbest Woman on TV’ Award
2019’s ‘Fake News Addiction’ Award
2019’s ‘Fake News Outlet that Harbors the Most Racists’ Award
2019’s ‘Wishing a Serial Killer on a Husband and Father’ Award
2019’s ‘Lowest Rated Cable News Show by a Country Mile’ Award
CNN’s New Day
2019’s ‘Biggest Fabricator of Evidence Not Named James Comey’ Award
2019’s ‘9/11 Terrorist Denier’ Award
The New York Times
2019’s ‘Fact Checker Caught Blatantly Lying’ Award
2019’s ‘Fact Checker Caught Blatantly Lying’ Award – Part 2
2019’s ‘Thanks for Proving Feminists Are Weak Neurotics’ Award
New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg
2019’s ‘Fascist Oxygen Thief’ Award
2019’s ‘Serial-Lying Snowflake of the Year’ Award
2019’s ‘Serial Loser’ Award
MSNBC’s Five-Time Loser Donny Deutsch
2019’s ‘Being a Jew-Hater While Keeping Your Job at the New York Times‘ Award
2019’s ‘Most Gloriously Humiliating Retraction’ Award
2019’s ‘No Joke, This Woman Is Dumb’ Award
2019’s ‘Dangerous Fake News Outlet that Directly Incited the Most Physical Assaults’ Award
2019’s ‘Unhinged Harpy Incites Violence’ Award
Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin
2019’s ‘Failing Fake News Outlet’s Desperate Click-Whoring of the Year’ Award
2019’s ‘So Irrelevant No One Mentions Them Anymore’ Award
BuzzFeed Politics
2019’s ‘We Hired Only Terrible and Pedantic Writers with No Imagination’ Award
For the 9th consecutive year, something called Mediaite
2019’s ‘What a Total Dick’ Award
2019’s ‘Never Right but Always Certain’ Award
David French
2019’s ‘Credibly Accused of Sexual Misconduct and Still Working at CNN’ Award
2019’s ‘Grab the Popcorn’ Award
The Hissy Fight Between Terrorist Lover Max Boot and the Alt-Right National Review
2019’s ‘Lady Joe McCarthy’ Award
2019’s ‘Stupidest Take from Welfare Queens’ Award
2019’s ‘Bully with a Resting Bitch Face’ Award
2019’s ‘She’d Be Just as Insufferable Without the Elitist Accent’ Award
2019’s ‘Taking Beto O’Rourke’s Stenography with a Resting Bitch Face’ Award
2019’s ‘Proven Conspiracy Theorist Still Working for NBC News’ Award
2019’s ‘It’s Okay When a Democrat Serially Assaults Women’ Award
2019’s ‘Let’s Rehabilitate a Child Rapist’ Award
Three-way tie: National Review, Forbes, HuffPost
2019’s ‘White Supremacist Promoter with Resting Bitch Face’ Award
2019’s ‘Dude, Where’d My Audience Go?’ Award
2019’s ‘Global Warming Hypocrite of the Year’ Award
The New York Times and its 6,250-ton air conditioner
2019’s ‘Defender of Violence Against Journalists’ Award
2019’s ‘Enabling Violence Against Journalists’ Award
2019’s ‘That Piece of Analysis Held Up Really Well’ Award
2019’s ‘Chatty Cathy’ Award
2019’s ‘Biggest Fake News Trainwreck’ Award
CNN’s Anderson “uhm, we’re gonna take a quick break” Cooper
2019’s ‘HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!’ Award
CNN’s Jim “Double Chin” Acosta
2019’s ‘Harvey Weinstein’ Award
2019’s ‘Vichy Republican’ Award
2019’s ‘Vichy Conservative’ Award
2019s ‘We Just Made Some Shit Up’ Award
2019’s ‘Guy Who Worked with Credibly Accused Rapist Says What?’ Award
2019’s ‘Shameless Kiss-Ass’ Award
2019’s ‘Yeah, That’s a Real Shame’ Award
2019’s ‘Brownshirt’ Award
2019’s ‘Treated Like a Punk in His Own Home’ Award
2019’s ‘They Deserve Each Other’ Award
2019’s ‘Global Warming Denier’ Award
2019’s ‘Blacklisting Spree’ Award
2019’s ‘Domestic Terrorist Champion’ Award
2019’s ‘We Hate The Joooooozzzzz’ Award
2019’s ‘Vichy Christian’ Award
2019’s ‘Most Lies in Shortest Amount of Time’ Award
2019’s ‘We Know Nothing About Anything Important to Everyday People’ Award
2019’s ‘Here’s Even More Proof I’m a Hugh-Strung Neurotic’ Award
New York Times’ Maggie Haberman
2019’s ‘Russia Truther’ Award
2019’s ‘Russia Truther in a Skirt’ Award
2019’s ‘Book Burner’ Award
2019’s ‘Russia Truther with Sleepy Eyes’ Award
2019’s ‘Almost Dumber than April Ryan’ Award
2019’s ‘Joke Police’ Award
2019’s ‘Politico Award for Spreading Very Fake News’ Award
2019’s ‘Only the Fake Media Should Have Free Speech’ Award
2019’s ‘Me and My Resting Bitch Face Live in Jeff Zucker’s Butt’ Award
2019’s ‘Shameless Coverup of the Year’ Award
2019’s ‘I Can Be Bought’ Award
2019’s ‘Cucks I Can’t Tell Apart but Don’t Read Anyway’ Award
The Dispatch and The Bulwark
2019’s ‘Epic Fail of a Kingmaker’ Award
2019’s ‘Starf**ker’ Award
2019’s ‘Homophobe with Resting Bitch Face Who Finds Rape Funny’ Award
2019’s ‘It’s Not Blackface When a Democrat Does It’ Award
2019’s ‘It’s Not a Bombshell When It Hurts a Democrat’ Award
2019’s ‘I Really Want Trump Assassinated’ Award
2019’s ‘It’s Not Rape-Rape If It Happens to Brown People’ Award
Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler
2019’s ‘Spineless Bully’ Award
2019’s ‘America Needs Computer Coders’ Award
2019’s ‘It’s Your Own Fault for Wearing that Short Skirt’ Award
