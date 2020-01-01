Here are the third annual Breitbart News Awards for fake news and overall bias and bad behavior.

The low-lights are endless, but if they’re still not enough for you, here are the awards from 2017 and 2018.

AND THE WINNERS ARE…

2019’s ‘Fox Staffer Caught Kissing Future Employer Jeff Zucker’s Ass the Most’ Award

Andrew Napolitano

2019’s ‘Fox Staffer Caught Kissing Future Employer Jeff Zucker’s Ass the Second Most’ Award

Chris Wallace

2019’s ‘Best Impression of Death Wish Meets Pajama Boy’ Award

Joe Scarborough

2019’s ‘Best Impression of Joe McCarthy Meets Pajama Boy’ Award

Chuck Todd

2019’s ‘Best Impression of Your First Wife’ Award

Tie: Jennifer Rubin and Ana Navarro

2019’s ‘Best News of the Year’ Award

CNN Ratings Hit 3-Year Low

2019’s ‘Worst Parent’ Award

Fredo

2019’s ‘Most Shameless Act of Stenography’ Award

The Daily Beast’s Molly Jong-Fast

2019’s ‘Worst Prediction by a Pundit Who Will Pay No Price for Being so Wrong’ Award

Douglas “Impeachment Will Turn Public Support Against Trump” Brinkley

2019’s ‘Best Overseer of CNN’s Racist Thought Plantation’ Award

Ana Navarro

2019’s ‘Rick Wilson Award for Working Through Your Sexual Hangups on TV’ Award

Rick Wilson

2019’s ‘Pauline Kael-esque Bubbled Cluelessness’ Award

The formerly worth-a-damn Peggy Noonan

2019’s ‘Bye, Felicia!’ Award

Shepard Smith

2019’s ‘Self-Ownage’ Award

Fredo

2019 ‘For Utter Spinelessness’ Award

Politico Disowning Its Own Reporting

2019’s ‘Worst Attempt to Make Up Decades of Rape-Enabling’ Award

NBC’s Disastrous All-Ladies Presidential Debate

2019 ‘Award for Being Exposed as a Racist and Not Getting Fired at Axios’ Award

Alexi McCammond

2019’s ‘Being So Dull You Can’t Beat the Hideous Nicole Wallace in the Ratings’ Award

Fox’s Neal Cavuto

2019’s ‘Joe McCarthy Meets the Albino Creature from the Black Lagoon Crossed with a Serial Liar’ Award

Carl Bernstein

2019’s ‘Homophobe with Most Unimaginative Insults’ Award

Joy Reid

2019’s ‘Adam Schiff’s Puppet’ Award

Chris Wallace

2019’s ‘Shrill and Dishonest Alarmist in an Unironic Goatee’ Award

Chuck Todd

2019’s ‘Worst Impression of SE Cupp the Morning After a Bender’ Award

Fox Business Channel’s Kennedy

2019’s ‘Watch Me Humiliate Myself to Please Jeff Zucker’ Award

CNN’s Dana Bash

2019’s ‘Exposed as a Sexist Pig and Still Not Fired by ABC News’ Award

Matthew Dowd

2019’s ‘I’m Just Gonna Say Some Stupid Shit to Please Jeff Zucker’ Award

John Avlon

2019’s ‘Spineless Chicken’ Award

MSNBC’s Mimi Rocah

2019’s ‘Best Impression of America’s Notorious Porn Lawyer’ Award

Anthony Scaramucci

2019’s ‘Best Coverup for a Child Rapist’ Award

ABC News

2019’s ‘WTF?’ Award

Tater

2019’s ‘WTF, Cuck?’ Award

Fox’s Chris Wallace

2019’s ‘Loving Me a Badass Islamic Terrorist Leader’ Award

The Washington Post’s Max Boot

2019’s ‘Nags Trump Like a Lonely and Bitter Old Woman’ Award

Jake Tapper and His Resting Bitch Face

2019’s ‘Failing Upward’ Award

CBS News Anchor Norah O’Donnell

2019’s ‘Most Opposed to Free Speech’ Award

Tater

2019’s ‘Nobody Misses You’ Award

Megyn Kelly

21st Century’s ‘Fakest Video Ever’ Award

ABC News

2019’s ‘Nobody Misses You Either’ Award

Sam Donaldson

2019’s ‘Most Gratifying Flop Written by Two Liars’ Award

The Education of Brett Kavanaugh

2019’s ‘Good Riddance to Fake News’ Award

Shepard Smith

2019’s ‘Still the Dumbest Woman on TV’ Award

April Ryan

2019’s ‘Fake News Addiction’ Award

The Washington Post

2019’s ‘Fake News Outlet that Harbors the Most Racists’ Award

New York Times

2019’s ‘Wishing a Serial Killer on a Husband and Father’ Award

Vice Media

2019’s ‘Lowest Rated Cable News Show by a Country Mile’ Award

CNN’s New Day

2019’s ‘Biggest Fabricator of Evidence Not Named James Comey’ Award

The New York Times

2019’s ‘9/11 Terrorist Denier’ Award

The New York Times

2019’s ‘Fact Checker Caught Blatantly Lying’ Award

PolitiFact

2019’s ‘Fact Checker Caught Blatantly Lying’ Award – Part 2

The Washington Post

2019’s ‘Thanks for Proving Feminists Are Weak Neurotics’ Award

New York Times’ Michelle Goldberg

2019’s ‘Fascist Oxygen Thief’ Award

Meghan McCain

2019’s ‘Serial-Lying Snowflake of the Year’ Award

New York Times’ Bret Stephens

2019’s ‘Serial Loser’ Award

MSNBC’s Five-Time Loser Donny Deutsch

2019’s ‘Being a Jew-Hater While Keeping Your Job at the New York Times‘ Award

Tom Wright-Piersanti

2019’s ‘Most Gloriously Humiliating Retraction’ Award

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell

2019’s ‘No Joke, This Woman Is Dumb’ Award

CNN’s April Ryan

2019’s ‘Dangerous Fake News Outlet that Directly Incited the Most Physical Assaults’ Award

CNN

2019’s ‘Unhinged Harpy Incites Violence’ Award

Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin

2019’s ‘Failing Fake News Outlet’s Desperate Click-Whoring of the Year’ Award

Newsweek

2019’s ‘So Irrelevant No One Mentions Them Anymore’ Award

BuzzFeed Politics

2019’s ‘We Hired Only Terrible and Pedantic Writers with No Imagination’ Award

For the 9th consecutive year, something called Mediaite

2019’s ‘What a Total Dick’ Award

CNN’s Brian Karem

2019’s ‘Never Right but Always Certain’ Award

David French

2019’s ‘Credibly Accused of Sexual Misconduct and Still Working at CNN’ Award

Don “Smell My Fingers” Lemon

2019’s ‘Grab the Popcorn’ Award

The Hissy Fight Between Terrorist Lover Max Boot and the Alt-Right National Review

2019’s ‘Lady Joe McCarthy’ Award

CNN’s Joan Walsh

2019’s ‘Stupidest Take from Welfare Queens’ Award

NPR

2019’s ‘Bully with a Resting Bitch Face’ Award

CNN’s Jake Tapper

2019’s ‘She’d Be Just as Insufferable Without the Elitist Accent’ Award

Christiane Amanpour

2019’s ‘Taking Beto O’Rourke’s Stenography with a Resting Bitch Face’ Award

CNN’s Jake Tapper

2019’s ‘Proven Conspiracy Theorist Still Working for NBC News’ Award

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow

2019’s ‘It’s Okay When a Democrat Serially Assaults Women’ Award

The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer

2019’s ‘Let’s Rehabilitate a Child Rapist’ Award

Three-way tie: National Review, Forbes, HuffPost

2019’s ‘White Supremacist Promoter with Resting Bitch Face’ Award

CNN’s Jake Tapper

2019’s ‘Dude, Where’d My Audience Go?’ Award

Tater

2019’s ‘Global Warming Hypocrite of the Year’ Award

The New York Times and its 6,250-ton air conditioner

2019’s ‘Defender of Violence Against Journalists’ Award

Media Matters

2019’s ‘Enabling Violence Against Journalists’ Award

CNN

2019’s ‘That Piece of Analysis Held Up Really Well’ Award

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace

2019’s ‘Chatty Cathy’ Award

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd

2019’s ‘Biggest Fake News Trainwreck’ Award

CNN’s Anderson “uhm, we’re gonna take a quick break” Cooper

2019’s ‘HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!’ Award

CNN’s Jim “Double Chin” Acosta

2019’s ‘Harvey Weinstein’ Award

CNN’s Jeff Zucker

2019’s ‘Vichy Republican’ Award

George Will

2019’s ‘Vichy Conservative’ Award

National Review

2019s ‘We Just Made Some Shit Up’ Award

The Daily Beast

2019’s ‘Guy Who Worked with Credibly Accused Rapist Says What?’ Award

MSNBC’s Willie Geist

2019’s ‘Shameless Kiss-Ass’ Award

Politico’s Michael Grunwald

2019’s ‘Yeah, That’s a Real Shame’ Award

CNN

2019’s ‘Brownshirt’ Award

CBS News

2019’s ‘Treated Like a Punk in His Own Home’ Award

Fox’s Chris Wallace

2019’s ‘They Deserve Each Other’ Award

Joe and Mika Brzezinski

2019’s ‘Global Warming Denier’ Award

CNN

2019’s ‘Blacklisting Spree’ Award

Poynter

2019’s ‘Domestic Terrorist Champion’ Award

CNN’s Chris Cuomo

2019’s ‘We Hate The Joooooozzzzz’ Award

New York Times

2019’s ‘Vichy Christian’ Award

National Review

2019’s ‘Most Lies in Shortest Amount of Time’ Award

CNN’s Chris Cuomo

2019’s ‘We Know Nothing About Anything Important to Everyday People’ Award

New York Times

2019’s ‘Here’s Even More Proof I’m a Hugh-Strung Neurotic’ Award

New York Times’ Maggie Haberman

2019’s ‘Russia Truther’ Award

ABC’s Jon Karl

2019’s ‘Russia Truther in a Skirt’ Award

CNN’s Dana Bash

2019’s ‘Book Burner’ Award

Library Journal

2019’s ‘Russia Truther with Sleepy Eyes’ Award

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd

2019’s ‘Almost Dumber than April Ryan’ Award

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

2019’s ‘Joke Police’ Award

Snopes

2019’s ‘Politico Award for Spreading Very Fake News’ Award

Politico

2019’s ‘Only the Fake Media Should Have Free Speech’ Award

CNN’s Christiane Amanpour

2019’s ‘Me and My Resting Bitch Face Live in Jeff Zucker’s Butt’ Award

Jake Tapper

2019’s ‘Shameless Coverup of the Year’ Award

Reuters

2019’s ‘I Can Be Bought’ Award

National Review’s Rich Lowry

2019’s ‘Cucks I Can’t Tell Apart but Don’t Read Anyway’ Award

The Dispatch and The Bulwark

2019’s ‘Epic Fail of a Kingmaker’ Award

Vanity Fair

2019’s ‘Starf**ker’ Award

ABC’s Robin Roberts

2019’s ‘Homophobe with Resting Bitch Face Who Finds Rape Funny’ Award

CNN’s Jake Tapper

2019’s ‘It’s Not Blackface When a Democrat Does It’ Award

New York Times

2019’s ‘It’s Not a Bombshell When It Hurts a Democrat’ Award

Washington Post

2019’s ‘I Really Want Trump Assassinated’ Award

The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill

2019’s ‘It’s Not Rape-Rape If It Happens to Brown People’ Award

Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler

2019’s ‘Spineless Bully’ Award

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski

2019’s ‘America Needs Computer Coders’ Award

BuzzFeed

2019’s ‘It’s Your Own Fault for Wearing that Short Skirt’ Award

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie

