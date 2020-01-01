The New York State Assembly minority leader was charged with a DWI a couple of weeks after penning a column warning about holiday drunk driving.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Kolb (R) after responding to a single-car crash with no injuries in Victor, N.Y., on New Year’s Eve at about 10:30 p.m., according to a press release from the office.

Kolb was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated with a reported blood alcohol level of more than 0.08, the state’s legal limit. He will face the charge in court in Victor, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minority leader on Wednesday released a statement in response to his arrest, apologizing and calling the incident a “terrible lapse in judgment.”

“This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it,” he said in the statement obtained by WXXI, a public media news outlet in Rochester, N.Y. “I want to offer sincere apologies to my family, friends, colleagues, and the people of the 131st Assembly District.”

“There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening,” he added in the statement. “I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret.”

Kolb had written a column on Dec. 20, ahead of the holiday season, recognizing National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month. In the column, he implored readers not to drive while impaired and said the state should strive for zero arrests, tickets and violations related to intoxicated driving.

“Many of our holiday traditions, especially our New Year’s Eve celebrations, involve indulging in spirits,” the column read. “Done safely, and in moderation, these can be wonderful holiday experiences.”

“However, tragedy can be only one bad decision away.”

Updated: 4:03 p.m.