You really just can’t make this stuff up!

Socialist Pope Francis slapped a woman twice on New Year’s Eve.

Francis got physical.

Pope Francis slapped the woman twice in St. Peter’s Square — Then angrily walked away!

On Wednesday, during his World Peace Day sermon Pope Francis apologized for slapping the woman.

And then Pope Francis dropped this line during his sermon the day after he slapped a woman twice.

