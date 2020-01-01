You really just can’t make this stuff up!
Socialist Pope Francis slapped a woman twice on New Year’s Eve.
Francis got physical.
Pope Francis slapped the woman twice in St. Peter’s Square — Then angrily walked away!
NOPE FROM THE POPE: While greeting people in St. Peter’s Square on New Year’s Eve, Pope Francis had to pull himself away from a woman who grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. https://t.co/umkpOnbbX6 pic.twitter.com/0XzxtWTMUd
— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 31, 2019
On Wednesday, during his World Peace Day sermon Pope Francis apologized for slapping the woman.
And then Pope Francis dropped this line during his sermon the day after he slapped a woman twice.
#PopeFrancis: “Humanity’s salvation was accomplished through the body of a woman; how we treat a woman’s body is an indication of our level of humanity.” pic.twitter.com/jiL1tlh3t0
— Cindy Wooden (@Cindy_Wooden) January 1, 2020
