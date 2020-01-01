Another Great moment in United States history.

And Democrats and newspapers denounced President Abraham Lincoln (R-IL) for freeing slaves.

Republicans rejoiced. Democrats cursed.

Grand Old Partisan reported:

On New Year’s Day in 1863, the Republican Party’s Emancipation Proclamation came into effect. While Republicans rejoiced, Democrat politicians and newspapers denounced President Abraham Lincoln (R-IL) for freeing slaves.

Demonstrating their depravity, New York’s Gov. Horatio Seymour, who would be the 1868 Democrat presidential nominee, denounced the Emancipation Proclamation as “a proposal for the butchery of women and children.”

The Louisville Daily Democrat called it “an outrage of all constitutional law, all human justice, all Christian feeling.”