Sometimes you just have to feel sorry for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Her leadership in the House has been the subject of criticism from factions in the Democratic Party, with new lawmakers like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota clashing with Pelosi over their refusal to fall in line with their party’s old guard.

Now, at least one Democratic candidate in Pelosi’s home state of California is using the House speaker as a punching bag during his own campaign to win a seat in Congress in an upcoming special election.

Cenk Uygur, founder of leftist progressive group The Young Turks, took to Twitter on Dec. 27 to attack Pelosi over her connections to the insurance industry.

He even implied the House speaker held some responsibility for the deaths of 45,000 uninsured people.

Uygur, a supporter of Medicare for All, asserted Pelosi is at fault for these deaths because she perpetuates the private insurance industry, which the fledgling candidate claimed has Pelosi in its pocket.

“[Then-Kentucky Governor] Matt Bevin appears to have taken a bribe to release a murderer,” Uygur tweeted. “But I don’t know why the FBI is investigating. These bribes are perfectly legal in America. They’re called campaign contributions.”

“When Nancy Pelosi took bribes from insurance companies and 45,000 people died,” Uygur continued, “because they didn’t have private health insurance, we didn’t call that a bribe.”

Socialized medicine — and Pelosi’s apparent stonewalling of it — seems to be at the center of Uygur’s brutal attacks on the House speaker.

This appeal to the radical socialist left is a seemingly sound strategy for any Democrat hoping to convince Californians to vote for them. With this attack on Pelosi for not being liberal enough, Uygur confirms exactly where he lies on the political spectrum.

Now, Pelosi has to contend not only with upset constituents confronting her at football games, but people in her own party who are more than happy to make an example of party leadership.

Although Pelosi’s seat seems safe for now, the same can’t be said for many other Democratic-held positions across the country.

With the 2020 elections looming, it remains to be seen if Pelosi’s leadership and the infighting it has caused will cost Democrats at the polls.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

