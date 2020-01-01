Pete Buttigieg

raised $24.7 million in the final three months of the year, his campaign said Wednesday.

That brings the former South Bend, Ind., mayor’s total last year to about $76 million, making him one of the best fundraisers in the Democratic presidential field.

Other candidates had not yet announced their fundraising hauls for the fourth quarter, which ended Tuesday night, but some had teased information about their finances.

Joe Biden

said as December began he had already hit $15 million for the quarter, about what he raised in the entire three-month summer fundraising period. In a more recent fundraising email, his campaign said the former vice president hoped to top his second-quarter total of about $22 million.

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign said in a fundraising email last week that the Massachusetts senator had raised $17 million for the quarter, a slowed pace from her third quarter. Tech entrepreneur

Andrew Yang

said on social media that his campaign collected more than $4 million from online donors just in the last few days.

Mr. Buttigieg’s campaign said more than 733,000 people have made a total of two million donations. The average contribution amount was $38, the campaign said. Mr. Buttigieg has aggressively pursued donors who can give the legal maximum of $2,800, a fundraising style like Mr. Biden’s and most previous major presidential candidates. Two other top contenders this time,

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

and Ms. Warren, have sworn off fundraisers with wealthy donors.