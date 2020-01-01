A petition to have ABC replace Meghan McCain on its morning talk show “The View” has garnered more than 2,000 signatures, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

McCain, who is the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, joined “The View” in 2017 and is much more conservative than her more liberal co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

She has not only sparred verbally with her co-hosts, but she also has been criticized by some of the show’s prominent Democratic political guests, according to the New York Daily News.

But Goldberg has explained that although there are plenty of discussions that have become heated on the show, the reason is because all of the co-hosts are “passionate” about their beliefs, according to Fox News. McCain expressed a similar sentiment, saying that the women “fight like we’re family.”

The author of the petition suggests that McCain be replaced with either Ana Navarro, a former aide to Jeb Bush and John McCain, or Jedediah Bila, who once hosted the “Fox & Friends” weekend show before becoming a co-host of “The View” — which she left in 2017.