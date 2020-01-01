The number of U.S. service members killed in combat in Afghanistan totaled 17 in 2019, including 14 Army service members, the highest in five years, according to the Army Times.

The soldiers killed included eight Green Beret, three paratroopers, and an Army Ranger. The Afghanistan conflict, which started in 2001 following the Sept. 11 attacks, has resulted in the death of about 147,000 people, including 38,000 civilians.

The last two service members killed in Afghanistan this year were Special Forces soldiers Master Sgt. Luis F. DeLeon-Figueroa, 31, and Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez, 35.

Both were assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. They were posthumously promoted to master sergeant.

More than 775,000 U.S. troops have deployed to Afghanistan, many repeatedly, since 2001, the Washington Post reported in early December. Of those, 2,300 died there and 20,589 were wounded in action, according to Defense Department data cited in the report.

The Defense Department, State Department, and the U.S. Agency for International Development have spent or appropriated $934 billion to $978 billion for Afghanistan since 2001, according to an inflation-adjusted estimate calculated for the Post by Neta Crawford, a political science professor and co-director of the Costs of War Project at Brown University.