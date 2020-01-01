BAGHDAD—An attempt by supporters of Iran-backed militias to storm the U.S. Embassy here ended on Wednesday, as protesters withdrew from the area after their leadership ordered the suspension of a violent challenge to American troop presence in Iraq.

The withdrawal was instigated by the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella body for dozens of militia groups including factions aligned with Iran. Some of those groups and their supporters tried Tuesday to force their way into the U.S. Embassy compound but failed to break in.

Despite their retreat from the embassy, Iran’s allies plan to maintain pressure on the U.S. by pushing for a vote in parliament on the withdrawal of American troops, which returned to Iraq in 2014 to fight Islamic State. The assault on the embassy, which prompted the U.S. to deploy military reinforcements, has put fresh strain on increasingly fraught relations between Washington and Baghdad.

It also starkly revealed the dominance of factions allied to Tehran within the Iraqi government, drawing it more closely into Iran’s orbit. Militia supporters disregarded orders from caretaker Prime Minister

Adel Abdul-Mahdi

to withdraw from the embassy on Tuesday but almost immediately began dismantling tents they had pitched on the opposite side of the street in response to the PMF’s request.

Earlier in the day U.S. troops fired tear gas to disperse militia supporters gathered outside the embassy for a second day. Apache helicopters flew overhead.

Marines were sent from neighboring Kuwait to strengthen the embassy’s security, and the Pentagon said it would deploy an infantry battalion of about 750 soldiers to the region. The unit, from the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, N.C., was expected to deploy to military bases, likely in Kuwait, and remain on standby, officials said. Additional U.S. forces were preparing to deploy over the next several days, the Pentagon said.

The PMF said the sit-in was no longer necessary because it had already achieved the goal of sending the U.S. the message that it is unwelcome in Iraq. “To preserve the authority of the state” and “out of respect for the government’s decision,” protesters should move away from the embassy, said the PMF, which is part of the Iraqi security apparatus.

Earlier, they had appeared to be in for the long haul, setting up portable bathrooms and a podium. The PMF said the protest site would be moved to a new location still within sight of the embassy but on the other side of the Tigris River, which bisects Baghdad.

Though the situation outside the embassy appeared to have been defused Wednesday, Secretary of State

Mike Pompeo

put off a long-planned trip this week to Kyiv, where he was to have met with Ukrainian President

Volodymyr Zelensky.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the postponement was necessary so Mr. Pompeo could monitor “the ongoing situation in Iraq” and focus on the security of Americans in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iraqi security forces, who have done little to prevent the mob from attacking the embassy, moved in on Wednesday and took up positions in front of the scorched walls daubed with anti-American graffiti.

Kataib Hezbollah, which the U.S. sees as a terrorist group and a proxy for Iran, left its yellow flag flying over an outer entrance to the embassy compound on Wednesday, having earlier said it wouldn’t back down.

“Our message has been delivered. Kicking the Americans out of Iraq remains the key demand and parliament must approve a law in this regard,” Kataib Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Mohyee said from a podium in front of the embassy before the group left.

The violence came after the U.S. conducted airstrikes against Kataib Hezbollah near the Iraq-Syria border over the weekend, killing 27 members of the militia. The strikes drew censure from Iraqi leaders, including the country’s most important Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

The U.S. said it had targeted the militia after the Iraqi government failed to prevent a recent string of rocket attacks targeting bases where American forces are stationed across the country, assaults that resulted in the killing of an American contractor Friday.

President Trump spoke to Mr. Abdul-Mahdi overnight and declared the embassy safe, saying the Iraqi government had “stepped up.” He blamed Iran for the attack.

Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim on Wednesday said he had discussed the necessity of ending the protests with Mr. Abdul-Mahdi, who announced his resignation in November but is serving as a caretaker leader.

Kataib Hezbollah said on its TV channel that Mr. Abdul-Mahdi had threatened to leave his post vacant unless they drew back from the embassy.

“Abdul-Mahdi is on our side and has been helping us a lot, so we don’t want to harm him or cause him problems,” said a mid-ranking member of Kataib Hezbollah outside the embassy.

The group later said it had agreed to Mr. Abdul-Mahdi’s request to move its protest site in exchange for “serious work” on a vote to expel foreign forces from the country. “We will observe the work of the parliament next week to begin legislating a law to expel foreign troops,” it said.

Mr. Abdul-Mahdi had denounced the U.S. strikes against Kataib Hezbollah as a violation of sovereignty.

The assault on the U.S. Embassy was condemned by some Iraqi politicians, including a Sunni block that described it as a “dangerous development” that risked isolating Iraq. Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi also said the incident was unacceptable and damaging to Iraqi interests

Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the semiautonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq, also rejected it and defended the U.S. “The Americans are friends and allies of Iraq and the Kurdistan region and they were main partners in liberating Iraq and the victory over the terrorists of al Qaeda and ISIS,” he said.

Iran-backed factions have sought to capitalize on the U.S. airstrikes, garnering public sympathy for the victims and deflecting months of pressure against them.

Thousands of Iraqis have taken to the streets since October in protest against poor services, corruption and Iran’s interference in the country’s affairs. The U.S. has voiced support for those demands and blamed factions close to Iran for a violent crackdown on the protests that has killed more than 400 people.

Many of them were killed when attempting to cross bridges leading to the Green Zone, a symbol of the Iraqi elite they want to uproot. Supporters of Kataib Hezbollah, however, faced little resistance on Tuesday when they sought to enter the heavily fortified area.

Mr. Pompeo said Tuesday the assault on the U.S. Embassy “should not be confused with the legitimate efforts of the Iraqi protesters who have been in the streets since October working for the people of Iraq to end the corruption exported there by the Iranian regime.”

Write to Isabel Coles at isabel.coles@wsj.com