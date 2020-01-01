Murkowski, Collins

RINO Senator Susan Collins (ME) joined her fellow RINO Senator Lisa Murkowski and criticized McConnell’s promise to coordinate the impeachment trial with the White House.

“Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House counsel,” McConnell recently told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “There’ll be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”

“Exactly how we go forward, I’m going to coordinate with the president’s lawyers,” McConnell said to Hannity. “The case is so darn weak coming over from the House. We all know how it’s going to end. There is no chance the president is going to be removed from office.”

McConnell is also pushing back on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s demands.

Susan Collins wasn’t happy about McConnell’s defense of the President after the Dem-controlled House railroaded him and denied him due process.

Susan Collins is the second GOP Senator to criticize McConnell.

“I’ve heard the Senate majority leader saying that he’s taking his cues from the White House,” Collins said this week in an interview with Maine Public Radio. “There are senators on both sides of the aisle, who, to me, are not giving the appearance of and the reality of judging this in an impartial way.”

Collins’ criticism of McConnell comes shortly after Murkowski called the Senate Majority Leader’s statements “disturbing.”

“And in fairness, when I heard that I was disturbed,” Murkowski said last week. “To me it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense, and so when I heard what Leader McConnell has said, I happened to think that further confused the process.”

The Democrats denied Trump due process, denied him legal counsel and denied his 6th Amendment right to face his accuser, in this case, Eric Ciaramella, the ‘whistleblower’ who coordinated with Schiff to launch the impeachment inquiry.

Speaker Pelosi continued her reign of tyranny and refused to deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate unless they bow to her demands.

The Constitution is absolutely clear about the Senate’s authority. Article I, Section 3 says: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments,” Breitbart’s Joel Pollak wrote.

