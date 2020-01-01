On January 17, 2016, a cargo plane with $400 million in foreign currencies was secretly sent to Iran in the dead of night.

This was the same day the Iranian regime released four American hostages held in Tehran.

L to R: Matt Trevithick (Photo Credit Robin Wright) Amir Hekmati, Jason Rezaian (Photo Credit AP), Saeed Abedini (News 4).

Two days after Obama sent Iran the ransom cash the US government wired 13 individual payments for $99,999,999.99 , each with an independent MICR, totaling $1,299,999,999.87.

Cash from Obama’s ransom payment to Iran was traced to terrorist groups in the region.

Democrats thought this was a good idea.

On Tuesday Iranian proxy groups attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Democrats including Rep. Gerry Connolly blamed President Trump — NOT Iran.

Rep. Gerry Connolly said, “I would call upon the president to re-examine both his rhetoric and his policies with respect to Iran. Much of this friction and violence flows from his very fateful decision to renounce and walk away from our own agreement that was working, the Iran nuclear agreement. Thus severing any working relationship we possibly could have with Iran. And Iran now has very little to lose in the relationship. That puts it in a very dangerous position.”

