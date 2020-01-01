Anti-Christian hostility is growing in Western Europe, where roughly 3,000 Christian churches and symbols were attacked or vandalized during 2019 alone, according to a Gatestone Institute review of newspaper reports, police blotters, social media posts, and blogs.

The research, covering Britain, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Italy, and Spain, shows that schools, cemeteries, churches, and monuments were looted, vandalized, or defaced, with the most violence in France, where an average of three sites every day are coming under attack.

Germany came in just behind, where attacks are occurring on an average of two sites a day, according to police reports.

Most of the attacks are on Roman Catholic sites and symbols, but in Germany, many Protestant churches are also being hit. The top motives for the attacks include vandalism, theft, politics, and religion, but the perpetrators are not often caught. Their acts take a variety of forms, including arson, urination and defecation, desecration, looting, mockery, profanation, and even Satanism.

Many of the incidents are not categorized as hate crimes, notes Gatestone, as suspects are often said to have mental disorders. In France and Germany, the attacks are said to dovetail with the increase of immigrants from Muslim countries, but there are no official statistics showing exactly what can be blamed on Muslim anti-Christian activities or on jihadists.

Meanwhile, the attacks in Spain are typically said to be carried out by anarchists, radical feminists, and other far-left individuals. Further, the European media often downplays actions against Christians while reporting more often on attacks against Muslims.

The issue did hit European headlines in February 2019, after vandals attacked nine churches within two weeks and again in April 2019, when a suspicious fire gutted the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.