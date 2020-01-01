Torching cars has become a New Year’s tradition in France.

Back in 2010 it was an exceptionally violent New Year’s with 1,137 cars torched for the holiday.

Cars are particularly vulnerable to fire in immigrant communities.

In 2019 over 1,000 cars were burnt to a crisp on New Year’s Eve.

Last night vandals torched 200 cars in Strasbourg.

#Breaking: Just in – Around 220 vehicles have been set on fire on #NewYear‘s eve, in the French city of #Strasbourg.#France pic.twitter.com/G7bdAt3Aeu — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 1, 2020

#Breaking: Just in – Reports of dozens of cars has been set on fire in #Paris in #France, ahead 1 hour of the new year’s eve celebrations… pic.twitter.com/U17G2JR0OL — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) December 31, 2019

