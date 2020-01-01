News anchor Tom Brokaw on Wednesday said he was “very, very fortunate” to escape a fire in his New York City building.

“We’re safe, and we were very, very impressed with the work of the NY Fire Department,” he told The New York Post. “It was close to the south floor of our building and it was fully involved by the time they got here.”

“We were awakened by their presence, frankly,” said Brokaw, 79. “Our dogs began to bark, and we realized, we looked down in our elevator area and the fire department was coming up.”

Brokaw, the former “NBC Nightly News” anchor, woke to a blaze in his Upper East Side building Wednesday morning.

Over 100 firefighters were called to the building, located on East 79th Street between Madison and Park Avenues. They were able to get the fire under control by 2:30 a.m. One person was injured, and five firefighters were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Brokaw told the Post there was no damage to his unit.

“We got a little smoke,” Brokaw said. “Really, it’s a cautionary tale about living in the danger of fire. But thank God for the New York Fire Department.”