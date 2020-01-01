Vandalism at church where Johann Sebastian Bach composed great works; c’mon, Germany

You’d think Germany would do a better job protecting this historic site from crazy people.

Vandals destroyed 25 panes of glass at the world famous St. Thomas Church in Leipzig, Germany on New Year’s Eve.

St. Thomas Church in Leipzig

Deutsche Welle reported:

Police are investigating after 25 panes of glass were smashed at a world-famous church in the eastern German city of Leipzig. Police are looking for a suspect, and the church pastor has her own suspicions.

Police launched an investigation after windows were smashed at St Thomas Church in Leipzig, the burial place of composer Johann Sebastian Bach, on New Year’s Eve.

Two stained-glass panels and more than 20 Art Nouveau panes were destroyed.

While it was unclear what the financial cost would be to the church, pastor Britta Taddiken said act of vandalism had caused “immense damage” because the panes were special productions.

During the attack, heavy stones were thrown into the building. “If there had been people inside, it would have been very dangerous,” said Taddiken.

Police secured loose stones in the vicinity immediately afterwards, but no arrests were made near the scene.