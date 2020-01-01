Former South Carolina Representative Trey Gowdy dismantled Democrats’ impeachment case against President Donald Trump during an interview on Fox News this week and gave an update on whether he was joining Trump’s legal defense team for the upcoming Senate trial.

Gowdy, who made the remarks on Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle” with guest host Jason Chaffetz, was originally was set to join Trump’s legal team late last year before learning that he would have to wait until the new year before he could join due to lobbying rules.

“Getting serious here, are you going to represent President Trump coming into 2020?” Jason Chaffetz asked.

“No, the president has got great lawyers and more importantly than having great lawyers, he’s got great facts,” Gowdy responded. “I think for several months we’ve been talking about the process and how fundamentally flawed it’s been. Imagine being investigated by somebody like Adam Schiff, that’s the process. But Jason, I focus on the substance. The single best piece of evidence for the president is the transcript itself. You know because you are familiar with the transcript.”

“This is the second phone call President Trump and President Zelensky had. If President Trump were obsessed with conditioning aid on investigations, he would have brought that up in the first phone call, right?” Gowdy continued. “If you are really obsessed with it, you’re going to bring it up every chance you get. Go pull the transcript from the first phone call. Not a single word. Look at the remainder of the transcript. What do the president say? He said I want you to do ‘us’ a favor. For those wondering who ‘us’ is, he answered it, he said I want you, our country has been through a lot. The ‘us’ is linked to the country.”

“Who brought up Rudy Giuliani’s name? Was President Trump or President Zelensky? It was President Zelensky, that’s who introduced Rudy Giuliani into the conversation,” Gowdy concluded. “The only thing President Trump did is he inserted Bill Barr and if it’s an impeachable offense to ask the attorney general, the top law enforcement officials of the country, to look in to potential impropriety, if that’s an impeachable offense, then we’re not going to have presidents serving very long.”

Gowdy also mocked Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden over his flip-flops on whether he would comply with subpoena from the Senate, saying, “Yeah, if you don’t like Joe Biden’s answer just wait about an hour and he’ll give you the exact opposite.”

“I found it dumbfounding, he single-handedly gutted one of the two articles of impeachment when he said by the way you all are trying to remove a president from office for doing what I just promised to do,” Gowdy said. “While these democrats are supporting Biden, that’s the exact same conduct. He’s not going to comply with the subpoena which is what one of the two articles of impeachment against Trump is.”

Gowdy noted that the fact that since several of the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are running, or have run, in the current presidential race to beat Trump in 2020, that their political positioning undermines the legitimacy and seriousness the Democrats’ in the Senate impeachment trial.

WATCH:

[embedded content]