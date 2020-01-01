President Donald Trump welcomed guests to Mar-a-Lago for a New Year’s Eve party on Tuesday evening, predicting great things for 2020.

“We’re going to have a great year, I predict,” Trump said. “I think it’s going to be a fantastic year.”

The president noted the record year for the American economy, predicting even better economic news.

“I think we’re really set for additional growth and jobs and everything else,” he said. “It’ll be great.”

The president answered questions about the ongoing conflict in Iraq after the American embassy in Baghdad was beset by protesters and American Marines responded.

“They were there instantaneously, as soon as we heard,” he said. “I used the word ‘immediately’; they came immediately. And it’s in great shape, as you know.”

He compared the recent attacks to the devastating attacks in Benghazi in 2012, noting that he would never stand for similar results.

“This will not be a Benghazi. Benghazi should never have happened,” he said. “This will never, ever be a Benghazi.”

The president warned Iran from continuing to back militia attacks in Iraq but dismissed the idea that the United States was going to war with Iran.

“I want to have peace. I like peace,” he said. “And Iran should want peace more than anybody. So I don’t see that happening.”

The president also spoke about the impeachment effort led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I think the impeachment thing — I call it impeachment light,” he said. “It’s a disgrace. And Nancy Pelosi should be ashamed of herself. She’s a highly overrated person. I know her well; she’s highly overrated.”

Trump said he looked forward to an impeachment trial in the Senate.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’d be very happy with the trial because we did nothing wrong,” he said.

The president even wished the press a Happy New Year.

“I want you to have a great year. Look, you’re honorable people. You have to stay honorable,” he said. “If you’re honorable, I’m going to win the election by a lot. If you’re not honorable, I’m just going to win the election by a little. So I’d rather have you be honorable, okay?”

When First Lady Melania Trump was asked about her hopes for the New Year, she replied, “Peace on the world.”

President Trump agreed but said he would not reveal his New Year’s resolution.

“I’m not sure you’re supposed to say resolutions out loud, okay?” he said. “So we don’t want to. I don’t want to say what my resolution is because I think we jinx it, all right?”